USC vs. Notre Dame game score prediction, picks by college football computers
One of college football's traditional rivalries is set to kick off this weekend with national championship implications as USC welcomes Notre Dame on Saturday. Notre Dame, playing inspired under first-year coach Marcus Freeman, comes in riding a five-game win streak that includes victories over ...
Shane Beamer Corrects Jesse Palmer’s Pre-Game Statement
After South Carolina’s huge win over Clemson on Saturday, the Gamecocks’ coach sounded off on statements the ESPN analyst made before the game.
Halftime Thoughts: Wildcats Lead 13-7 at the Break
Halftime thoughts from the press box as Kentucky leads No. 25 Louisville after two quarters in Lexington: Because of course, this is the best that Kentucky's offense has looked in quite some time. That's not really saying much, however. The pockets have been fairly clean, Levis is making the ...
No. 3 Michigan beats Ohio State for 2nd straight year, 45-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Donovan Edwards busted the game open with two long fourth-quarter TD runs and No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 Saturday, taking down the Buckeyes with stunning ease for the second straight season. Playing almost the whole game without injured star running back Blake Corum (knee), Michigan (12-0, 9-0, No. 3 CFP) was still able to beat Ohio State (11-1, 8-1, No. 2 CFP) in Columbus for the first time since 2000. The Wolverines advance to the Big Ten championship next Saturday, with hopes for a second straight playoff appearance firmly in their control. As for the Buckeyes, they’ll have to hope they can back into the CFP after again crumbling in their biggest game of the season. Jim Harbaugh and Michigan snapped an eight-game losing streak against their fiercest rivals last year with a cathartic 42-27 victory in the Big House. Now they have a two-game winning streak in The Game for the first time in 22 years.
Steelers RB Najee Harris Jabs Teammate, Discounts Georgia’s National Championship
Georgia might’ve defeated Alabama in last year’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season, but not everyone is ready... The post Steelers RB Najee Harris Jabs Teammate, Discounts Georgia’s National Championship appeared first on Outsider.
Up-and-down Colorado tries to hand Yale first loss
The Yale Bulldogs head to Boulder, Colo., unranked, so that could be a problem for the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado (3-3)
