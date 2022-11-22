Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Shootings at Brazil Schools Leave 3 Dead, 13 Wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said. The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and middle school...
US News and World Report
Body of Israeli Teen, Taken by Militants, Is Returned
JERUSALEM (AP) — The body of an Israeli teen that was taken by Palestinian militants from a West Bank hospital was returned to his family on Thursday, the Israeli military said. Relatives of Tiran Fero, 17, said Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin entered the...
US News and World Report
Civilians Escape Kherson After Russian Strikes on Freed City
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
US News and World Report
Pakistan Names Asim Munir as New Chief of Powerful Army
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan on Thursday named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as chief of its army, an organisation that plays an extraordinarily influential role in the governance of this nuclear-armed nation. Munir, who also headed both of Pakistan's powerful spy agencies, will take over from outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retires...
US News and World Report
EU-Med Forum: South Needs Investment, Immigration Policies
MADRID (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the 7th regional...
US News and World Report
Reformist Leader Anwar Named Prime Minister of Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king on Thursday named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister, ending days of uncertainty after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in as the nation's 10th...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians Met in UAE to Discuss Prisoner Swap, Ammonia, Sources Say
RIYADH (Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.
US News and World Report
Russian Attacks Create Real Danger of 'Catastrophe' - Ukraine Nuclear Energy Boss
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia caused a "real danger of a nuclear and radioactive catastrophe" by launching attacks in which all Ukraine's nuclear reactors were disconnected from the power grid for the first time in 40 years, Ukraine's nuclear energy chief said. Petro Kotin, head of nuclear power company Energoatom, said...
US News and World Report
Iran Official Says 50 Police Killed in Protests
DUBAI (Reuters) - Around 50 police have been killed in the protests shaking Iran since September, the deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, giving a first official death toll amid an intensified crackdown on Kurdish areas in recent days. Iranian security forces have clashed with protesters across the country, with...
Comments / 0