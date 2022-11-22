Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite Decades Of Neglect & Abandonment, Trees At Century-Old Cheyenne Arboretum Refuse To Die
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On the northwestern edge of Cheyenne, a piece of the state’s wild history still lives in a hidden gem that’s nearly a century old. Its history is important not only for the state of Wyoming, but High Plains states...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
newslj.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for 2023 event on sale Dec. 1
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days’ 2023 event, according to a news release. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.
sweetwaternow.com
WyHy Credit Union and Sweetwater FCU Merge for a Greater Member Experience & Expanded Commitment to Local Communities
With this merger, WyHy’s combined assets are now approximately $370 million with financial services and conveniences provided to over 22,000 members in Wyoming. All locations of the merged credit unions will be designated as WyHy Credit Union offices with the corporate headquarters remaining in Cheyenne. This merger is a...
Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
capcity.news
Local craftsmen and vendors to gather at Cowboy Christmas Market in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The biggest craft fair in Cheyenne will be taking place at the beginning of December, and it offers the perfect opportunity to buy Christmas presents while supporting the local community, organizers said. The Cowboy Christmas Market will take place on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from...
oilcity.news
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
capcity.news
High in upper 40s, snow at night predicted for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather in Cheyenne is expected to be sunny for most of the day today, Nov. 26, though the night should also bring light snowfall. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, temperatures today are expected to peak between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., when they’ll get up to roughly 48 degrees.
cowboystatedaily.com
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
Sub-Zero Windchills Expected In SE Wyoming Tonight
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another cold night is on tap for southeast Wyoming, with wind chills expected to drop well below zero in some areas. Cold arctic air mass remains across the area for another day. The fresh snowpack in some locations will help keep temperatures COLD with well below-average temperatures expected. Winds during the overnight hours will combine with cold temperatures to make for sub-zero wind chill values across the region.
Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen From Laramie County Home
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of chainsaws and generators from a home east of Cheyenne. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the department, says the incident occurred in the 11000 block of Campstool Road.
newslj.com
Ukrainian refugee family adjusts to new life, support in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE —Last month, Oleksandr Ageyev and his family celebrated Halloween for the first time. Oleksandr’s daughter, 6-year-old Viktoriia, got to dress up, and they attended the Cheyenne Police Department’s trunk-or-treat event. “It was very funny,” Oleksandr said. Earlier this year, Oleksandr, his wife and daughter –...
Douglas Budget
City Of Cheyenne to Hold Town Hall Meeting On 2021 Code Adoption
The Compliance Building Safety Department in conjunction with the Cheyenne Fire Prevention Bureau will host a town hall meeting to kick off the 2021 code adoption proceedings. The town hall meeting will be held Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the Kiwanis Community House located at 4603 Lions Park Dr.
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Zip Tie/Sex Trafficking Rumors
Cheyenne Police say there is no evidence that local women are being targeted for sex trafficking by having zip ties attached to their vehicles. Rumors to that effect have been posted on social media in recent days. Townsquare Media on Friday contact Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas asking about those rumors.
capcity.news
Black Dog Animal Rescue working to give the gift of a forever home to its fosters
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, Black Dog Animal Rescue is there to help give the gift of a new home to one of its fosters. Founded in 2008, Black Dog Animal Rescue is devoted to promoting, providing, and advocating for the needs of companion animals. It strives to make sure all animals which come to it are with a loving foster until they find their forever homes.
capcity.news
Cheyenne man charged with fleeing in stolen vehicle, catalytic converter theft, running over officer’s foot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man was arrested and charged with felony auto theft, aggravated eluding, and interference with a peace officer in a pair of cases on Monday. Anthony Joseph Gello, 37, is accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle as deputies investigated the theft of a catalytic converter on Nov. 10.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1