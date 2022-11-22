Read full article on original website
Related
funcheap.com
Luck & Other Revenants: Dark Country Party at Zeitgeist (SF)
Jeffrey “Luck” Lucas. Imagine If Townes Van Zandt Was Backed By Mazzy Star And The Velvet Underground. Great Hang With A Serious Vibe. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
Rhythm Clinic Funk Party at Starline Social Club (SF)
Rhythm Clinic is back for another evening of funk, soul, and house at Starline Social Club. Come by to see resident Rhythm Clinic DJs play old favorites and new heat. Guaranteed to be groovy!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details...
funcheap.com
“Secret Lair” Party at DNA Lounge (SF)
Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue) Welcome to Secret Lair, a party by the fans, for the fans!. Going to Fan Expo? This is the after party you’re looking for! Come in your best cosplay for the costume contest! See some of your favorite characters come to life in our burlesque and variety acts. Watch parody videos and dance to the finest geeky dance music & soundtrack remixes. Celebrate your favorite fandoms while you drink & dance among your fellow sci-fi & fantasy stans.
funcheap.com
SF’s 2022 Tinseltown: Where Everyday Is Christmas (Nov 30-Jan 15)
Have You Been Naughty Or Nice? Because Tinseltown Is Coming To Town!. Tinseltown is coming, just in time for winter! The all-encompassing Christmas-themed pop-up will be fulfilling all your festive wishes. The event is overflowing with holly jolly Christmas spirit!. It’s time to make every day cheery again, and you...
funcheap.com
SF’s 2022 Scottish Highland Winter Festival (Golden Gate Park)
On November 27th, from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, The Saint Andrews Society of San Francisco proudly presents a FREE open-air concert for everyone to enjoy. With the generous support from San Francisco Parks and Rec., The Caledonian Club of San Francisco, and private donations, we welcome you for a day of Scottish music and song in the heart of Golden Gate Park.
funcheap.com
SF’s 4th Annual Krampus Pageant 2022 (Proceeds benefit LGBTQIA+ Center)
Tis the season to celebrate! One cold night very soon, in the wee hours of the morning, children will be visited by magical beings… but not Santa this time… It’s Krampus time!. Join San Francisco Krampus and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as they pay homage to...
funcheap.com
Dirty Habit’s “Movember” Whisky Tasting 2022 (SF)
Dirty Habit, San Francisco’s sultry bar and restaurant located on the fifth floor of Hotel Zelos, is pleased to announce a special Movember whisky tasting event on Wednesday, November 30 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m in celebration of Movember which draws attention to important men’s health issues.
funcheap.com
“The Pout-Pout Fish” Family Fun Musical (Santa Rosa)
Luther Burbank Center for the Arts - Ruth Finley Person Theater | 50 Mark West Springs Rd. Santa Rosa. The poutiest ever fish frown turns upside down in this new musical, featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam’s missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout.
funcheap.com
“Connecting w/ our Ancestors’ Narratives” Book Talk (Oakland)
“Back in San Jose, Lola and I started drawing and painting together. I’d read somewhere that art was a form of therapy with seniors, so we gave it a try. Lola made watercolor paintings, and when they dried I drew her memories on top of them. We called ourselves The Lola x Kenneth Collaboration. When Lola passed in 2016, she left me with the rest of her paintings, and in doing so, she left me with a purpose. I would finish everything she started. I promised.”
funcheap.com
Oakland’s Own Gumbo Fest (2022)
Join the Black Cultural Zone CDC for Oakland’s Own Gumbo Fest featuring Chef Tirzah Love, Chef Sarah Earring, Chef Mary Campbell, and Chef Lala throwing down to be crowned the best Gumbo in Oakland. At AKOMA’s Grand Market on December 4th from 11am-4pm, our chefs will be cooking up seafood and vegetarian gumbos so you can vote for the best Gumbo in Oakland! Tickets are $30 for four 3oz samples of gumbo + 3oz of rice and $40 for four 3oz samples of gumbo + 1 Libation Lounge Drink Ticket.
funcheap.com
12th Annual San Francisco Youth Arts Summit (2022)
Youth Art Exchange presents Harvesting Your Roots: The 12th Annual San Francisco Youth Arts Summit, a celebration of young artists and their vibrant contributions to the creative and cultural fabric of San Francisco. The San Francisco Youth Arts Summit, a project facilitated by Youth Art Exchange, is an annual gathering...
funcheap.com
Glow Fest 2022 at The Embarcadero (SF)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Watch science come to light at Glow Fest! Dig into the art and science of light at this all-ages celebration. Enjoy hands-on activities that illuminate the how of light. Catch a glimpse of bioluminescent creatures and learn why they glow. Experience demos from artists and makers who harness light to transformative effect. Wander our galleries and discover a collection of luminous sculptures that invite you to connect and get inspired.
funcheap.com
SF’s “After Dark: Light Science” Exhibit at Exploratorium (Nov 17-Jan 29)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Light is all around us, bringing energy and color to our world in a whole spectrum of ways. Tonight, learn about the science of what makes things glow, and experience demos from artists and makers who harness light to transformative effect. Wander our galleries and discover a collection of luminous sculptures that invite you to connect and get inspired.
funcheap.com
16th Annual Gingerbread House Party Kick-off 2022 (Sausalito)
16th Annual Sausalito Gingerbread Contest Kick-off. Featuring the Marin Girls Chorus. Join us for a little hot cider or chocolate and goodies as we kick-off the contest. Vote for your favorite gingerbread creation. Drawing for the Sausalito Sweepstakes. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events...
funcheap.com
National Psoriasis Foundation Walk (SF)
Time: Registration opens at 9:30 a.m.; Event concludes at 12 p.m. Contact: Gavin Johnson, gjohnson@psoriasis.org, 503-546-8394. Sponsorship opportunities are available; contact us for details. Register today for Team NPF Walk in San Francisco 2022, a family friendly walk and community event dedicated to finding a cure for psoriatic disease. Join...
funcheap.com
Jazz Jam + Holiday Pot Luck at an Art Gallery (SF)
Join us the last Saturday of every month. This month Saturday, Nov 26 from 1-4 pm in our lovely outdoor garden for a free jazz concert. Enjoy the jazz stylings in the garden, with guest singers sitting in. Donations encouraged. For November – if you are overstuffed from Thursday, please...
funcheap.com
Alameda’s 51st Annual KPFA Holiday Benefit Craft Fair 2022 (Dec 3-4)
Join us for the 51st Annual KPFA Holiday Benefit Craft Fair to shop small and local all while supporting community-funded KPFA radio! The Fair showcases over 150 artists & craftspeople, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers. Offerings include ceramics, jewelry, home goods, toys, apparel, body care, textiles, woodwork, fine art, and more. Perfect timing for your Holiday shopping!
funcheap.com
SF’s 4th Annual Oddities & Curiosities Holiday Market at Winchester Mystery House (2022)
You’re invited to our 4th Annual Oddities & Curiosities Holiday Market hosted at the famous & mysterious Winchester Mystery House!. Curious but never been? Now you have two reasons to visit. Nobody does Christmas, the occult, and odd like the artists of the Menagerie or the Victorians and we’re bringing them BOTH to you in one amazing weekend of revelry!
funcheap.com
San Jose’s “Spirit of The Row” Holiday Choirs in Santana Row Park (Nov 29-Dec 20)
Dance, cheer, and sing during the holiday season on The Row. Enjoy guest performances by local community groups and schools including excerpts from The Nutcracker too. Spirit of The Row performances take place in Santana Row Park in front of the holiday tree every Tuesday evening starting November 29th through December 20th from 6pm-7pm.
funcheap.com
Muir Beach Holiday Arts Fair 2022 (Dec 3-4)
The Muir Beach Holiday Arts Fair returns on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4 to the beautiful Muir Beach Community Center just a short 15-minute drive from Highway 101. Fair guests can shop from an array of original and hand-made fine art, crafts, and gourmet holiday treats and enjoy local bands as they shop. An over 40-year tradition, the Muir Beach Holiday Arts Fair is a great reason to escape to the charming seaside community of Muir Beach and shop for unique holiday gifts.
Comments / 0