Perry County, MO

okawvilletimes.com

Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County

An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
PERRY COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Body Found In Farmington

(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
FARMINGTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Kennett man facing drug charges after traffic stop near Advance

ADVANCE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Kennett man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Advance. Lee Roy Foley III, 38, faces charges of trafficking drugs or attempt 1st degree Class A felony and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana Class D felony. Stoddard...
ADVANCE, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead after fatal house fire in Freeburg, Illinois

FREEBURG, Ill. — A person died Friday morning in a house fire in Freeburg, Illinois. According to Fire Chief Hans Mueller, Freeburg Fire Protection District received calls at about 7 a.m. for a residential house fire in the 700 block of Kessler Road. On scene, firefighters found the home...
FREEBURG, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Two Arnold restaurants evacuated after mention of bomb

Two Arnold restaurants were evacuated for about two hours after a 13-year-old Imperial boy allegedly mentioned a bomb while talking on the phone to an employee at one of the businesses on Richardson Road. The case was forwarded to juvenile authorities, Arnold Police Det. Lt. Jeremy Christopher said. The Pizza...
ARNOLD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel

(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
kbsi23.com

2 women running every street in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
PERRYVILLE, MO
darnews.com

God puts people where they need to be

Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

