okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a Cape Girardeau hospital around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, November 24 to talk to the victim.
KMOV
‘48 Hours’ takes deep dive into Washington County man’s murder conviction
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Sisters Chrystal and Melonie Politte have vivid memories of Dec. 5, 1998. It’s the day Chrystal received a phone call that they had to go to their mother’s house right away because she was dead. Forty-year-old Rita Politte had been murdered. Her son, Michael,...
Adult now charged in Jefferson County teen’s shooting death
There has been a breakthrough criminal charge in the shooting death of a Jefferson County teen. A man has now been charged with trying to cover it up.
Man killed in house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Friday in Freeburg, Illinois.
See Inside a 176-Year-Old Missouri Castle You Really Can Stay In
Did you know that a 176-year-old castle on a countryside in Missouri is awaiting your arrival on horseback? OK, so you can drive there, too...but it really is a castle in Missouri that you can stay in and I have pics to prove it. I found this regal castle on...
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
KTLO
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation. Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported missing on November 13. His...
kbsi23.com
Kennett man facing drug charges after traffic stop near Advance
ADVANCE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Kennett man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Advance. Lee Roy Foley III, 38, faces charges of trafficking drugs or attempt 1st degree Class A felony and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana Class D felony. Stoddard...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
1 dead after fatal house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
FREEBURG, Ill. — A person died Friday morning in a house fire in Freeburg, Illinois. According to Fire Chief Hans Mueller, Freeburg Fire Protection District received calls at about 7 a.m. for a residential house fire in the 700 block of Kessler Road. On scene, firefighters found the home...
Hilarious Missouri Trail Cam Claims to Show Jurassic Visitor?
Someone needs to call Stephen Spielberg and let him know that one of his creatures got loose and is making cameos on Missouri trail cam videos. Not really, but call him anyway if you can. A pretend (meaning parody) Jefferson County, Missouri Facebook page shared a hilarious pic claiming to...
myleaderpaper.com
Two Arnold restaurants evacuated after mention of bomb
Two Arnold restaurants were evacuated for about two hours after a 13-year-old Imperial boy allegedly mentioned a bomb while talking on the phone to an employee at one of the businesses on Richardson Road. The case was forwarded to juvenile authorities, Arnold Police Det. Lt. Jeremy Christopher said. The Pizza...
wfcnnews.com
Yost Family Lights Display opening this Friday in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A holiday Christmas lights display in rural Williamson County will be opening to the public this Friday. According to the Yost Family, they will be opening their lights display, which features one of the largest Christmas displays in Southern Illinois on Black Friday. You can find them...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel
(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
kbsi23.com
2 women running every street in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
darnews.com
God puts people where they need to be
Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
“I Don’t Know Where I’m Going to Go”: HUD Displaces Even More Residents in This Small City
HUD already closed four public housing complexes in the Cairo, Ill., area. Now the federal agency is set to demolish a high-rise, gutting the city of some of its last affordable housing.
