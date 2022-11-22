ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals Review

Thanksgiving Rumblings - News for November 24, 2022

Usually we don’t run a full rumblings on holidays, but I wasn’t reminded of that until after I put all this together, so here we are!. MLB.com has each team’s top Rookie of the Year candidate for 2023:. Royals: Drew Waters, OF (No. 7) Waters is sitting...
Royals Review

Dayton Moore hired by Texas Rangers as special advisor

The Texas Rangers have hired former Royals general manager Dayton Moore to be a special advisor, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand. The Royals fired Moore in September after 16 years with the team. The Rangers are run by former Royals pitcher Chris Young, who Moore signed to play for the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Yardbarker

Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Johnny Cueto

The Chicago White Sox signed Johnny Cueto before the start of the 2022 season in the wake of Lance Lynn's injury. No one could have expected the level of production the veteran right-hander was able to provide for the South Siders. Johnny Cueto's 2022 Season. Cueto had a resurgent season...
ClutchPoints

3 sneaky MLB free agents Mariners must target

The Seattle Mariners finally did it. They snapped their long postseason drought, making the postseason in 2022. It was a dramatic moment, too, as catcher Cal Raleigh secured the spot with a walk-off home run. In the postseason, things didn’t entirely go their way. Seattle did advance out of the...
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: November 23

Tommie Agee was named AL Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America, in a blowout vote. Agee earned 16 of 18 first-place votes, far outpacing the runner-up, pitcher Jim Nash of the Kansas City A’s. Agee had gotten cups of coffee in four previous seasons,...
