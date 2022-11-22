Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
MLB Insider Believes Cubs Will Land One of the Big Shortstops
One MLB insider says he would be "very surprised" if the Chicago Cubs don't land one of the big four shortstops available in MLB free agency.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
Royals Review
Thanksgiving Rumblings - News for November 24, 2022
Usually we don’t run a full rumblings on holidays, but I wasn’t reminded of that until after I put all this together, so here we are!. MLB.com has each team’s top Rookie of the Year candidate for 2023:. Royals: Drew Waters, OF (No. 7) Waters is sitting...
Royals Review
Dayton Moore hired by Texas Rangers as special advisor
The Texas Rangers have hired former Royals general manager Dayton Moore to be a special advisor, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand. The Royals fired Moore in September after 16 years with the team. The Rangers are run by former Royals pitcher Chris Young, who Moore signed to play for the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Yardbarker
Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
The Chargers threw Chiefs’ Travis Kelce a curveball. How he still got the last laugh
At age 33, Travis Kelce is as productive as ever. How does he do it? The game-winning touchdown in L.A. gives us the insight.
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Johnny Cueto
The Chicago White Sox signed Johnny Cueto before the start of the 2022 season in the wake of Lance Lynn's injury. No one could have expected the level of production the veteran right-hander was able to provide for the South Siders. Johnny Cueto's 2022 Season. Cueto had a resurgent season...
3 sneaky MLB free agents Mariners must target
The Seattle Mariners finally did it. They snapped their long postseason drought, making the postseason in 2022. It was a dramatic moment, too, as catcher Cal Raleigh secured the spot with a walk-off home run. In the postseason, things didn’t entirely go their way. Seattle did advance out of the...
Red Sox sign Narciso Crook, former Cubs OF, to minor league deal
The Red Sox added some outfield depth Wednesday — and the player is a member of the all-name team. Boston has signed former Cubs outfielder Narciso Crook to a minor league contract, a source confirmed. SoxProspects was first to report the move. Crook, 27, made his major league debut...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: November 23
Tommie Agee was named AL Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America, in a blowout vote. Agee earned 16 of 18 first-place votes, far outpacing the runner-up, pitcher Jim Nash of the Kansas City A’s. Agee had gotten cups of coffee in four previous seasons,...
