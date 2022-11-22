ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden is 'directly' involved in railroad strike negotiations - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is "directly" involved in negotiations to end a railroad strike that threatens to shutdown supply chains, the White House said. The president has said a shutdown is "unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, and that the best option is for all parties to resolve the issue themselves.
