Danvers, MA

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Football Coach Brian St. Pierre – Traditional Thanksgiving Showdown with Xaverian

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 5 days ago
msonewsports.com

Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls

BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
BEVERLY, MA
msonewsports.com

Newburyport Fire Department Battles Basement Fire on Dove Street

NEWBURYPORT – Acting Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III reports that the Newburyport Fire Department battled a fire in a single family house on Saturday evening. Neighbors dialed 911 at approximately 6:40 p.m. to report smoke and flames coming from 6 Dove St, a white colonial. Upon arrival, firefighters had heavy fire coming from a basement window. A fast attack was made, with firefighters making entry into the home and making their way to the basement.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
msonewsports.com

Newbury Fire Department Responds to Two-Alarm House Fire

NEWBURY — Chief Douglas Janvrin reports that the Newbury Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in a home on Low Street on Friday. On Friday, Nov. 25, at 11:19 a.m., the Newbury Fire Department received reports of a structure fire in a single-family home at 16 Low St.
NEWBURY, MA

