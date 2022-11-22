ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Public Service Company of Oklahoma files plan to purchase 999.5 MW of wind farms, solar facilities

By Chris Galford
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3Uew_0jJu2rPN00

In a move to shore up supply in the face of projected demand and counter energy price hikes caused by high natural gas and power prices, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) recently filed a plan with state regulators to purchase three wind farms and three solar facilities.

Totaling 999.5 MW of new power, these renewable sources would increase the company’s overall power supply. The sites have already been chosen as well, following a competitive bidding process – all that remains is for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) to sign off.

“At PSO, we understand the importance of providing affordable service, and through this plan, we are excited to keep delivering on that commitment to our customers,” Leigh Anne Strahler, PSO president and COO, said. “This investment in fuel-free power is another step in our efforts to shield our customers against high costs while meeting their energy needs.”

By going green, PSO’s latest acquisitions would forego concerns about the fuel price by providing fuel-free power generation. All facilities should be online by the end of 2025. At this point, the company noted that average residential customers could see monthly bill increases of $3.48, or about 2.6 percent higher than they are now.

In all, the company would spend approximately $2.47 billion on the acquisitions. However, it added that customers could save about $1 billion in fuel costs over the next 30 years. It could also insulate customers from sudden spikes in natural gas prices and other purchased power supplies, as experienced during a February 2021 winter storm.

Not all of the facilities would be located in Kansas, although most would. One 265 MW wind farm and a 150 MW solar project will provide power from Texas. Currently, PSO hosts approximately 3,800 MW of generating capacity, including wind and natural gas offerings. The need for such projects, regardless of location, also grew due to new rules from the Southwest Power Pool (SPPR), which now requires utilities on its 14-state grid to provide additional generation capacity to support reliability.

The post Public Service Company of Oklahoma files plan to purchase 999.5 MW of wind farms, solar facilities appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

TVA aims to build 100 MW solar installation on retired coal site in Kentucky

TVA is a federally owned electric utility that serves nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. Earlier this year the utility released its sustainability goals of targeting up to 10 GW of solar by 2035, and more than 200,000 EVs on TVA roadways by 2028. TVA recently approved a $216 million project to put a 100MW solar plant on top of a capped coal-ash storage site in Kentucky–part of its plan to have about 2.8 GW of solar in TVA operation by 2024.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant

(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding. Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades. “We appreciate the consideration that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe

Global markets are going to have to wait at least two more years before any new LNG supplies from the U.S. come online. — It’s been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
globalspec.com

Study imagines second life for inactive oil and gas wells

Researchers from the University of Alberta in Canada have developed a model for determining the feasibility of repurposing inactive oil and gas wells. While determining if it would be economically feasible to retrofit orphaned oil and gas wells to geothermally heat water for 2,000 cattle on an Aberta cattle ranch during the winter months, the researchers took the first steps toward developing a template for estimating the cost of converting a well for such uses as well as creating an approach for predicting the heat energy that can be harnessed from those wells.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Berkeley Lab report on U.S. residential solar adoption shows shifting income and demographic trends

The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory released the latest edition of its Residential Solar-Adopter Income and Demographic Trends report. The report is based on data from 2.8 million residential households across the country that have installed solar, covering about 86% of all U.S. residential PV systems. This update contains new data on systems installed through 2021, comparisons of income trends for rural vs. urban adopters, and trends among disadvantaged communities, based on the Department of Energy definition.
HAWAII STATE
maritime-executive.com

Cadeler Orders Another WTIV to Meet Demand for Wind Farm Installations

With global demand for offshore wind capacity projected to continue to rise in the coming years and technological developments resulting in increasingly larger wind turbines, Denmark-headquartered Cadeler placed its fourth order to build installation vessels to meet the anticipated demands. The company which was launched just over two years ago as a hybrid between a shipping and a construction company operating in the offshore wind industry highlights that it will have tripled its fleet by 2026 with six jack-up vessels focused on offshore wind installations.
The Associated Press

Helping Finland to Secure Its Energy Future

SOLNA, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Fortum recently signed a long-term partnership to develop, license and deliver VVER-440 fuel to the Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant in Finland to guarantee a dependable Western alternative to Russian-supplied fuel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005977/en/ Tarik Choho, Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel President, and Simon-Erik Ollus, Executive Vice President, Fortum Generation, shake hands surrounded by Fortum and Westinghouse team members after signing the VVER-440 fuel contract. (Photo: Business Wire)
aogdigital.com

Jadestone Now Owns 100% in Indonesia's Lemang Block. First Gas on Track for H1 2024

Oil and gas company Jadestone Energy plc has completed the acquisition of the remaining 10% interest in the Lemang production sharing contract onshore Indonesia. As a result, Jadestone’s interest (pre local government back-in rights) in the Lemang PSC has increased to 100%. The 10% interest has been acquired through...
BBC

Cap on Irish electricity revenues 'to protect households'

A﻿ cap will be placed on all market revenues of non-gas electricity generators. I﻿t will be in effect from December 2022 to June 2023. E﻿xcess profits collected by companies will be used to support households. A﻿ new windfall tax on non-gas electricity generators in the Republic of...
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

153
Followers
384
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy