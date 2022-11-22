Read full article on original website
Elkin Tribune
Business-Savvy and Dog-Loving: Josephine Silvey of Roaring River Vineyards
Roaring River Vineyards in Traphill typically has at least one foster dog available for adoption. When a husband-and-wife duo build a winery from the ground up, it’s stereotypically easy to credit the wife with artful design, dutiful gardening and instilling family values in employee relations. Josephine Silvey, of Roaring...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
ourdavie.com
$411,412 and growing: Pearls making a difference
Pearls of Empowerment, a women’s giving circle organized under the Davie Community Foundation, is enjoying their favorite time of year – grantmaking season. Pearls hosted their annual luncheon last Thursday at Triple J Manor House in Mocksville. “The beautifully decorated room was filled with ladies who chose to...
My Fox 8
Local artist creates Honor Cards to help those in need
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are not a lot of things we do at work that we can say they’ve changed many lives. But when it comes to the Honor Card, Bill Mangum can easily say “there’s no doubt there have been tens of thousands.”. Mangum,...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
ourstate.com
A Christmas Comeback
Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. Stacy Smith can’t see the forest for all her trees —...
ourdavie.com
Senior Services full of fun, educational opportunities
Davie County Senior Services had a great October. The month started with Walktober, a walking event to challenge everyone (seniors and staff) to walk as many miles as they could within the month. Participants logged more than 1,000 steps. To motivate participants for Walktober, a race walking and power walking...
ourdavie.com
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington gym teaches self defense for women
Pink & Fierce owner Shannon Marshall-Hughes punches a punching bag during class on Oct. 25. For Burlington resident Shannon Marshall-Hughes, Krav Maga is the key to unleashing her “inner lioness.” She opened Pink & Fierce, a women’s self-defense gym located in Burlington, to help other women do the same through martial arts.
rhinotimes.com
Kersey Valley Christmas Opens Its Second Season With New Attractions
A lot of people in the Greensboro area know Kersey Valley best for its Halloween Spooky Woods events; however, Halloween is now in the rear-view mirror and it’s time for holiday events like Kersey Valley Christmas. This year, Kersey Valley is introducing some new attractions such as a “Candy...
wfmynews2.com
For the second year in a row, B.E.M. Sports Ent. is feeding Aggie athletes left on campus for the holiday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how they get there, most people try to make it home for the holidays. However, with work, finances, and other obligations, traveling to loved ones isn't always possible. Wednesday, WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey met a North Carolina A&T alum, bringing the taste of...
triad-city-beat.com
At Yumi Sushi, owners Jessica and Chen tout experience and use of quality ingredients
Featured photo: Yumi Sushi owners Hsiao Shan Chen and Jessica Douangprachanh Chen (photo by Kelli Gowdy Photo) Yumi Sushi Tea & Sake opened in High Point in the Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall in July 2022. We caught up with owner Jessica Douangprachanh Chen to talk about growing up in Greensboro and how the business is doing. Jessica is Laotian and her husband, Hsiao Shan Chen, is Chinese.
thestokesnews.com
Porch parade returns
Lit up for all to see, this house was a Christmas wonderland during last year’s Stokes County Christmas Porch Parade. (Submitted photo) For the third consecutive year, the King Department of Parks and Recreation is sponsoring its Christmas Parade of Porches. Don’t let the name fool you — anyone...
Burlington Cummings Marching Cavalier Band needs your help getting to the 2023 Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Walter M. Hughes High School Marching Cavalier Marching Band is considered to be one of the most talented in the Triad, if not the state. Over the years, the program has performed all over North Carolina on numerous different occasions. However, the Marching...
WXII 12
Food insecurity continues to increase across Piedmont Triad
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for giving. In our community, it's more important now than ever. Food insecurity among local families continue to increase. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is encouraging people to do their part to help feed families. "Unfortunately, there's...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Winston-Salem, NC
If you combine two neighboring towns into one, the result might be a vibrant city like Winston-Salem. This place is known for having close ties with the tobacco and cigarette industry, famously dubbed "Camel City.”. It’s also the center of Forsyth County, situated along the northwest plateau region of North...
mebaneenterprise.com
Mebane author's third book is of hope, second chances
One of the first things Kurt Pearson will tell you about himself is that he is not a writer, which may sound odd coming from someone who has just released his third book. Presented with this piece of information and Pearson will clarify in modest fashion. “I’m not a trained...
WXII 12
Future of Forsyth County Animal Shelter unclear as Forsyth Humane Society asks for more funding from county
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Photo features a generic photo of an animal shelter and not of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) said it has submitted a 90-day notice to dissolve its contract with the county after first taking over the Forsyth County Animal Shelter five years ago.
More useless and strange trivia from Eric Chilton
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's begin with a symbol that most of us know as a hashtag these days. If you're old school, you may have called this a number sign or the pound key on a phone, but did you know it actually has a name?. It's officially called...
Thanksgiving recipes from the FOX8 morning news!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Everyone has their traditional recipes, the things that their family demands year after year, and of course the anchors here at FOX8 have those too. Melissa, Cindy, Alex and Lauren are sharing their favorite Thanksgiving recipes for you to try out, and who knows, maybe they’ll become a tradition in […]
