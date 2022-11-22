Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in some areas
Most Americans plan on driving to their Thanksgiving destination this year. However, an estimated 4.5 million will travel via plane and airports across the country are bracing for high volumes in the coming days. Data from previous years show the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following the...
Thanksgiving travel 2022: The best and worst times to be on the road
The AAA estimates nearly 55 million Americans will travel over the next five days due to the Thanksgiving holiday. That is a 1.5% hike from last year and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Travelers should plan ahead to avoid being stuck in hours-long traffic before reaching their destination. Much like 2021,...
Rain could affect Thanksgiving weekend travel
Rain across parts of the U.S. could affect Black Friday and post-Thanksgiving Day travel. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Frontier Airlines CEO on busy holiday travel and new unlimited flight pass
Ahead of the busy holiday travel season, Frontier Airlines is launching a new unlimited flight pass. CEO Barry Biffle joins CBS News' Nancy Chen and Errol Barnett to discuss options for customers looking for low fares.
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Tantrum by a traveler: Woman is shown in video attacking airline check-in agent at Mexico City airport
A woman threw a tantrum at an airport in Mexico City after being denied check-in by an Emirates employee. The traveler was not only late but tried to use an expired passport.
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Frontier Airlines fined $2 million by Department of Transportation for trickery
The latest airline indictment from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
TSA officer "shocked" to find cat inside checked luggage at JFK airport
Small pets can be perfectly good air travel companions, provided their owners follow the rules. For example, most airlines require animals to remain in carriers throughout the duration of their flights — and none allow them to fly as carry-on cargo. So, when a Transportation Security Administration officer recently...
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
AAA says 55 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, near pre-pandemic volume
Travel over Thanksgiving is expected to reach nearly 98% of pre-pandemic volume, according to automotive and travel club AAA. With 54.6 million people expected to travel over the holiday period -- a 1.5% increase from 2021, this Thanksgiving is expected to be the third busiest since AAA started tracking travel volume in 2000. (The number peaked in 2005 and was second-highest right before the pandemic in 2019.)
Airports Will Be The Busiest They've Been for Thanksgiving Since 2019
For many, 2019 was the last year where holiday planning could be considered anything close to normal. The holidays through 2020 and 2021 were profoundly confusing and dominated by risky navigations of new public health concerns. Now in 2022, many people are resuming travel plans. AAA predicts that 54,6 million...
These Are the Worst Days and Times to go Through Airport Customs
Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
Travel rush underway ahead of Thanksgiving
Nearly 49 million Americans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations, and airports are set to see pre-pandemic levels, with more than 9 million people passing through TSA checkpoints so far this week. Kris Van Cleave has more.
Americans return to Thanksgiving traditions
Americans across the U.S. gathered together for their own traditions of giving thanks. For some, it was the first time returning to pre-COVID traditions. Elise Preston has more.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
UPS driver from Cuba seen opening first check in the U.S. says he feels "grateful"
This UPS worker shared the emotional moment he opened his first paycheck in America – and why he feels thankful to be here.
Threat of "tripledemic" looms over holidays
Health officials are growing concerned that holiday gatherings could accelerate a "tripledemic" -- a convergence of COVID-19, flu and RSV cases. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look.
Dr. Jon LaPook on how to stay safe this holiday as 'Tripledemic' cases rise
The flu is spreading fast and unusually early this year while a record number of children are hospitalized with RSV. CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS Mornings" with tips on how families can gather safely this Thanksgiving.
Here's what to do when an airline loses your luggage and how to mitigate travel headaches before you get to the airport
Experts say travel chaos isn't expected to subside anytime soon. As holiday travel spikes, here are their best tips for arriving with your luggage.
