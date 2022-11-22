ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving travel 2022: The best and worst times to be on the road

The AAA estimates nearly 55 million Americans will travel over the next five days due to the Thanksgiving holiday. That is a 1.5% hike from last year and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Travelers should plan ahead to avoid being stuck in hours-long traffic before reaching their destination. Much like 2021,...
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
AAA says 55 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, near pre-pandemic volume

Travel over Thanksgiving is expected to reach nearly 98% of pre-pandemic volume, according to automotive and travel club AAA. With 54.6 million people expected to travel over the holiday period -- a 1.5% increase from 2021, this Thanksgiving is expected to be the third busiest since AAA started tracking travel volume in 2000. (The number peaked in 2005 and was second-highest right before the pandemic in 2019.)
Airports Will Be The Busiest They've Been for Thanksgiving Since 2019

For many, 2019 was the last year where holiday planning could be considered anything close to normal. The holidays through 2020 and 2021 were profoundly confusing and dominated by risky navigations of new public health concerns. Now in 2022, many people are resuming travel plans. AAA predicts that 54,6 million...
Travel rush underway ahead of Thanksgiving

Nearly 49 million Americans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations, and airports are set to see pre-pandemic levels, with more than 9 million people passing through TSA checkpoints so far this week. Kris Van Cleave has more.
Threat of "tripledemic" looms over holidays

Health officials are growing concerned that holiday gatherings could accelerate a "tripledemic" -- a convergence of COVID-19, flu and RSV cases. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look.
