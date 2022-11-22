Read full article on original website
Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites...11/17/22
September 16, 2022 saw Ireland's Karan Casey take the intimate stage of The Hopewell Theater and bring it to life in a way that very few can. Accompanied by the steady Sean Og Graham on guitar and the talented Niamh Dunne on fiddle and backing vocals, Casey took her audience on a rollercoaster ride of an evening as she mixed her original music with that of her homeland in an up and down dynamic performance which kicked off with a selection from her latest release, "Hieroglyphs That Tell the Tale" called, "Sixteen Come Next Sunday."
Billy Joel To Have 90th Monthly Show at MSG in April
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The April show will mark Joel’s 90th monthly and 136th lifetime show at The Garden.
Borscht Belt comedian Freddie Roman dies at age 85
Comedian Freddie Roman, the former dean of The Friars Club and a staple of the Catskills comedy scene, has died
Andrew Bird Releases Official Video For "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain"
Andrew Bird recently shareed the official video for his latest single, "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain" feat. Phoebe Bridgers, created in collaboration with the Emily Dickinson Museum. A haunting reimagination of the Emily Dickinson poem, the duet has been called "rich, beautiful and just a little bit spooky" (Literary Hub), led by "raw, vulnerable vocals" (Washington Post) that have now been set against images of the late poet's original handwritten transcripts, and snowy footage of her lifelong Massachusetts home.
The Tribute Carpenters Have Not Only Just Begun – They Live On
I interviewed Debbie Taylor, one of the stars of Top of the World: A Carpenters’ Tribute Christmas Show, a show about the music and story of the brother/sister Carpenters that sold 100 million records that is coming to The Levoy Theatre in Millville on December 1st and the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on December 4th, and asked for her opinion on people’s reaction to the show, that has been touring the nation for six years now.
Wax Trax! Records Announces 30th-Anniversary Reissue of Front Line Assembly's Groundbreaking Studio LP "Tactical Neural Implant"
Wax Trax! Records has announced a 30th-anniversary reissue of Front Line Assembly's Tactical Neural Implant. This 1992 groundbreaking album (their sixth full-length studio LP) has been considered by some to be Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber at their finest. WAX TRAX! is very proud to reissue such a powerful and transitional follow-up from the previous Caustic Grip album.
Actor Holly Taylor Helps Kean University Professor Launch Latest Book
(UNION, NJ) -- Kean University Distinguished Professor Robin Landa’s 25th book was launched with celebrity cachet this month when her former student, Kean graduate and television star Holly Taylor hosted an Instagram Live session for her 109,000 followers. Taylor designed the cover and inside illustrations for Landa’s book, The...
Spotlight On Takar Nabam
Takar Nabam is a singer songwriter, guitarist based out of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India. His music is a mix of pop, rock, jazz, R&B, indie and singer-songwriter. In terms of mood, he thinks his music is dreamy, romantic, nostalgic. The Penguin Rocks presents this interview with Takar Nabam. Arunachal Pradesh,...
Spotlight on Virtue In Vain
Virtue In Vain is a metalcore band from Cardiff/London that's been going for about 8 years now. The Penguin Rocks presents this interview with Virtue in Vain. The band consists of Hywe: Vocals; Emyr: Guitar; Mason: Bass; and Dan: Drums. Is there a story behind the band name?. We wanted...
The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents Film Screening and Fine Art Conversations at Closing of Miriam Beerman Exhibit
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents "Fine Art Conversations" and a screening of Miriam Beerman: Expressing the Chaos to add an interactive component to the exhibition closing day event Sunday, December 11 from 12:00pm–4:00pm. The exhibition showcases Beerman (1923–2022) as one of...
