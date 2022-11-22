September 16, 2022 saw Ireland's Karan Casey take the intimate stage of The Hopewell Theater and bring it to life in a way that very few can. Accompanied by the steady Sean Og Graham on guitar and the talented Niamh Dunne on fiddle and backing vocals, Casey took her audience on a rollercoaster ride of an evening as she mixed her original music with that of her homeland in an up and down dynamic performance which kicked off with a selection from her latest release, "Hieroglyphs That Tell the Tale" called, "Sixteen Come Next Sunday."

