ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Jobless claims tick up slightly in southeast Iowa

SOUTHEAST IOWA — Jobless claims ticked up slightly in southeast Iowa. October data from Iowa Workforce Development shows most counties in the region sit below the state average of 2.9%. Wapello is among a handful of counties in the region that rose above the state average—with 3.1%. Davis...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Missouri residents talk about why they love Thanksgiving

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we're thankful for. Some would say family or maybe for something they achieved this year at work or at school. If you ask the people who attended the Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Kirksville, they are just thankful for a community that goes out of its way to celebrate together.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Nearly 198,000 deer were harvested during Missouri firearms season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,724 deer were harvested during the November firearms season. Firearms season started on Nov. 12 and ended on Nov. 22. 102,633 of the harvested deer were antlered bucks, 78,162 were does and 16,537 were button...
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Republican Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy...
ALASKA STATE
ktvo.com

Rising natural gas prices could hurt struggling Missourians

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Natural gas prices are continuing to increase at a dramatic rate and Heartland residents are feeling the full brunt of the damage. Last year, the Community Action Partnership of Northeast Missouri saw over 1,000 people reach out for assistance when it came to paying their bills and this year that number has grown at an outstanding rate.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy