ktvo.com
Jobless claims tick up slightly in southeast Iowa
SOUTHEAST IOWA — Jobless claims ticked up slightly in southeast Iowa. October data from Iowa Workforce Development shows most counties in the region sit below the state average of 2.9%. Wapello is among a handful of counties in the region that rose above the state average—with 3.1%. Davis...
Governor Kim Reynolds pardons turkeys virtually to help reduce the threat of bird flu
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Governor Reynolds pardoned Stars and Stripes by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of...
Missouri residents talk about why they love Thanksgiving
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we're thankful for. Some would say family or maybe for something they achieved this year at work or at school. If you ask the people who attended the Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Kirksville, they are just thankful for a community that goes out of its way to celebrate together.
Nearly 198,000 deer were harvested during Missouri firearms season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,724 deer were harvested during the November firearms season. Firearms season started on Nov. 12 and ended on Nov. 22. 102,633 of the harvested deer were antlered bucks, 78,162 were does and 16,537 were button...
Republican Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy...
Northeast Missouri food bank makes sure kids don't go hungry over breaks from school
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Each week, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri supplies kids in need with a buddy pack that includes meals for the weekend. These are crucial for these kids as one in six Missouri children face food insecurity in the 32 counties that the food bank covers.
Rising natural gas prices could hurt struggling Missourians
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Natural gas prices are continuing to increase at a dramatic rate and Heartland residents are feeling the full brunt of the damage. Last year, the Community Action Partnership of Northeast Missouri saw over 1,000 people reach out for assistance when it came to paying their bills and this year that number has grown at an outstanding rate.
