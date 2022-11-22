ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What Laramie Said Their Favorite Thanksgiving Foods Are

A few weeks ago, we asked Laramie what their favorite foods are besides Turkey and potatoes, and everyone got so excited sharing their favorite foods. My personal favorite has to be the dinner rolls, and that's because I'm a huge fan of bread. I also really love that it's an excuse to just consume lots and lots and lots of pies!
Wyomingites Are Really Excited For Thanksgiving Foods

You're not going to be shocked when I say that Turkey is the most eaten food at Thanksgiving. Turkey is just ahead of mashed potatoes and stuffing/dressing. My favorite items at Thanksgiving are the mashed potatoes, moms homemade rolls and pie. I could do without Turkey and would rather have all the other stuff. Although, we usually have some sort of venison on the table and that's definitely on the plate.
