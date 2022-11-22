Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s What Laramie Said Their Favorite Thanksgiving Foods Are
A few weeks ago, we asked Laramie what their favorite foods are besides Turkey and potatoes, and everyone got so excited sharing their favorite foods. My personal favorite has to be the dinner rolls, and that's because I'm a huge fan of bread. I also really love that it's an excuse to just consume lots and lots and lots of pies!
Wyomingites Are Really Excited For Thanksgiving Foods
You're not going to be shocked when I say that Turkey is the most eaten food at Thanksgiving. Turkey is just ahead of mashed potatoes and stuffing/dressing. My favorite items at Thanksgiving are the mashed potatoes, moms homemade rolls and pie. I could do without Turkey and would rather have all the other stuff. Although, we usually have some sort of venison on the table and that's definitely on the plate.
Always in a morning rush? Try these breakfast meal prep ideas
How to eat breakfast in the morning: breakfast meal prep recipes. Breakfast recipe inspiration that you can heat and serve without a second thought. Best breakfast recipes for families.
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
Not Sure This Would Work, But Here’s How You Can Survive A Yellowstone Bison Attack
I'll let you know right out the gate, this is not a real suggestion. This TikToker makes funny videos like this, but I saw that he covered a bison attack and felt that it was necessary to share. The TikToker, who goes by the name "Uncle Dijon" makes silly videos...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0