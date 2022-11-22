ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana, Montana State each get 14 All-Big Sky football selections

BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State football teams got an equal number of players on the 2022 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Wednesday. UM and MSU each received 14 selections across the first, second and third teams and honorable mentions. MSU's Brent Vigen was also named co-Big Sky coach of the year, and Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers received newcomer of the year honors.
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana

It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Big Sky Notebook: Questions swirl around FCS playoff selections

BOZEMAN — Sunday’s Football Championship Subdivision playoff selection show delivered several surprises to Big Sky Conference teams — some pleasant, some less so. The Big Sky will be represented by Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Sacramento State and Weber State in this year’s postseason. Before Sunday, it wasn’t clear if the conference would get five playoff teams or if UM would be the fifth. FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax shed light on decisions surrounding UM, MSU, Weber and UC Davis, which narrowly missed the postseason.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

35 of the Best Signs for College Gameday in Bozeman

ESPN College Gameday will be live from Bozeman on Saturday morning, and we asked our listeners to design a sign for the event for a chance to win a pair of Cat/Griz tickets. We want to thank everyone that took the time to design a sign for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cat/Griz game. We were overwhelmed by the level of creativity and the amount of time that everyone put into making their signs.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?

Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
LIVINGSTON, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Morning Show Giving Away The Greatest Christmas Gift Ever

'Tis the season of giving, and what better gift than the most iconic Christmas gift of all time?. The XL Country Morning Show with Derek and Megan has teamed up with Wolf's Mercantile in Livingston to give you the chance to make all of your family and friends jealous this Christmas Season with Derek and Megan's A Major Award Christmas Give-A-Way.
LIVINGSTON, MT
MY 103.5

It’s Here! Popular Bozeman Radio Station Goes 24/7 Christmas

MY 103.5, a popular Bozeman radio station, has flipped to all Christmas music 24/7. We've been teasing a big surprise all week on air and on the MY 103.5 app. It was hard keeping the secret, but now we can finally spill the beans! MY 103.5 will play all your favorite Christmas music this holiday season.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah 2023 Bozeman Tour Date Confirmed

Bozeman and Missoula are both getting their long-postponed Trevor Noah comedy tour dates confirmed for 2023. Dates are booked and details are here. His Bozeman show date is at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on April 28th, 2023 and his Missoula show date is at the Adams Center on April 29th, 2023. These Montana shows are a part of his 2023 Off The Record Tour. Tickets go on sale starting November 18 at 11 AM.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately

A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Here’s The Best Way To Help Out Montanans This Holiday Season.

We're in the middle of November, and we've already experienced some brutally cold temperatures here in Montana. If this is any indication of what is to come, we could be in for a rough winter. A long and cold winter means higher heating costs, and for some Montanans, that's simply not an option. Over the last several months, we've witnessed record prices for fuel and groceries, with many Montanans struggling to make ends meet.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bozeman crews called to multiple structure fires Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Gallatin County are on the scene of an attic fire at a business in Belgrade. This is the third structure fire Bozeman crews responded to Monday alone. The first call was around 9 a.m. at the King Arthur Trailer Park west of Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy