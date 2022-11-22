Read full article on original website
Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse plans to return in 2023, '100% go' for 2022 playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State football fans might've noticed that senior running back Isaiah Ifanse didn't partake in senior day activities before Saturday's Brawl of the Wild. That's because this won't be his final season. Ifanse is planning to return to MSU for the 2023 season, MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton...
406mtsports.com
Montana, Montana State each get 14 All-Big Sky football selections
BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State football teams got an equal number of players on the 2022 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Wednesday. UM and MSU each received 14 selections across the first, second and third teams and honorable mentions. MSU's Brent Vigen was also named co-Big Sky coach of the year, and Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers received newcomer of the year honors.
Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana
It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Questions swirl around FCS playoff selections
BOZEMAN — Sunday’s Football Championship Subdivision playoff selection show delivered several surprises to Big Sky Conference teams — some pleasant, some less so. The Big Sky will be represented by Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Sacramento State and Weber State in this year’s postseason. Before Sunday, it wasn’t clear if the conference would get five playoff teams or if UM would be the fifth. FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax shed light on decisions surrounding UM, MSU, Weber and UC Davis, which narrowly missed the postseason.
Griz fans excited for playoffs despite Brawl of the Wild loss
The Grizzlies will face off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday at 8 p.m. in a football playoff game in Missoula.
35 of the Best Signs for College Gameday in Bozeman
ESPN College Gameday will be live from Bozeman on Saturday morning, and we asked our listeners to design a sign for the event for a chance to win a pair of Cat/Griz tickets. We want to thank everyone that took the time to design a sign for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cat/Griz game. We were overwhelmed by the level of creativity and the amount of time that everyone put into making their signs.
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
Montanans Share The Top Picks For Best Sports Movies Of All Time.
Movies can have a big impact on our lives, and it seems that certain movies or subjects resonate with folks more than others—especially sports movies. Of course, here in Montana, we're a little football-crazy, and even more so during the fall and winter. So what are Montanans' all-time favorite...
Trevor Noah is Coming to Bozeman! Here’s How to Score Tickets
Trevor Noah is coming to Bozeman, and we want to send you to the show for free. Trevor Noah is bringing his Off the Record Tour to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on April 28, 2023, and we're giving away tickets to the show. Trevor Noah has been the...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?
Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
Montana Morning Show Giving Away The Greatest Christmas Gift Ever
'Tis the season of giving, and what better gift than the most iconic Christmas gift of all time?. The XL Country Morning Show with Derek and Megan has teamed up with Wolf's Mercantile in Livingston to give you the chance to make all of your family and friends jealous this Christmas Season with Derek and Megan's A Major Award Christmas Give-A-Way.
It’s Here! Popular Bozeman Radio Station Goes 24/7 Christmas
MY 103.5, a popular Bozeman radio station, has flipped to all Christmas music 24/7. We've been teasing a big surprise all week on air and on the MY 103.5 app. It was hard keeping the secret, but now we can finally spill the beans! MY 103.5 will play all your favorite Christmas music this holiday season.
The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah 2023 Bozeman Tour Date Confirmed
Bozeman and Missoula are both getting their long-postponed Trevor Noah comedy tour dates confirmed for 2023. Dates are booked and details are here. His Bozeman show date is at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on April 28th, 2023 and his Missoula show date is at the Adams Center on April 29th, 2023. These Montana shows are a part of his 2023 Off The Record Tour. Tickets go on sale starting November 18 at 11 AM.
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately
A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
Here’s The Best Way To Help Out Montanans This Holiday Season.
We're in the middle of November, and we've already experienced some brutally cold temperatures here in Montana. If this is any indication of what is to come, we could be in for a rough winter. A long and cold winter means higher heating costs, and for some Montanans, that's simply not an option. Over the last several months, we've witnessed record prices for fuel and groceries, with many Montanans struggling to make ends meet.
NBCMontana
Bozeman crews called to multiple structure fires Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Gallatin County are on the scene of an attic fire at a business in Belgrade. This is the third structure fire Bozeman crews responded to Monday alone. The first call was around 9 a.m. at the King Arthur Trailer Park west of Bozeman.
Bozeman’s Ladies Night Official Map and Complete List of Specials is Here
We've talked about how much fun this Thursday night (November 17th) is going to be at Bozeman's Ladies Night...a night of really stellar shopping and dining deals to kickoff the holiday season in downtown Bozeman. What we're excited about is the sheer number of businesses that are participating this year....
