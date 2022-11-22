ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Attends Leo DiCaprio’s Birthday With Pal Kate Hudson Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina

Bradley Cooper has been a man about town recently as his latest escapade saw him celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash in Hollywood on Nov. 11 with buddy Kate Hudson. The Nightmare Alley star was spotted driving the Almost Famous actress to the celeb-studded shindig in his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles during the trip.
Marie Claire

Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves

It should be obvious to any celeb fan by now that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a wonderful partnership. After 10 years of marriage, they're still making fun of each other, lifting each other up, and flirting boldly in each other's comment sections—the blueprint for a happy long-term relationship, if you will.
RadarOnline

Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him

Daniel Craig was noticeably MIA from the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday evening, with lead co-star Kate Hudson hitting the red carpet alongside her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and other members of the movie's cast.RadarOnline.com has learned the film's leading man was feeling under the weather.During the intro last night, director Rian Johnson mentioned that Craig came down with a bug and unfortunately couldn't make it for the special occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kate was dressed to impress, clad in a sparkling gold gown while her mother looked chic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"

John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
People

Dax Shepard Reveals Why He and Kristen Bell Won't Let Their Daughters Have Their Own Phones

Dax Shepard explains why he and Kristen Bell's two daughters complain "all the time" about their policy on phones Dax Shepard isn't into screen time. The father of two, 47, recently appeared on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher where he talked about how he and wife Kristen Bell feel about their kids having phones. "We don't have a phone problem 'cause they're not in the mix. And iPods aren't, iPads aren't in the mix and video games," the Armchair Expert podcast host revealed. "So there's...
RadarOnline

Reese Witherspoon's Nashville Move Last-Ditch Effort To Save Rocky Marriage With Jim Toth: Source

Reese Witherspoon has amassed quite an impressive real estate portfolio over the years, but her recent $18 million purchase of a mansion in Nashville was a very different kind of investment because the home represents a place where she and her husband, Jim Toth, can start a new chapter together, RadarOnline.com can report.The actress, 46, snapped up the property that sits on four acres and features a swimming pool and tennis court earlier this year after concluding that she wanted to plant roots outside of Hollywood."Nashville has always been a special place for them, Reese especially," a source revealed. "It's...
NASHVILLE, TN
ETOnline.com

Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Party Brought Out the Hollywood Crowd

Leonardo DiCaprio is quintessential Hollywood, which explains why practically all of Tinseltown showed up in droves to help the Oscar winner celebrate his 48th birthday. The guest list for Friday night's soiree at a private mansion in Beverly Hills was pretty impressive. Leo's best friend, Tobey Maguire, showed up in sweats, New Balance sneakers, a black sweater and black hat. It appeared a tall brunette accompanied him, too.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Glamour

Kate Hudson Is the Best Part of Glass Onion

What makes a performance truly iconic? The word itself, though overused, is the only way to describe that unforgettable, magical thing that happens when acting, writing, costume and some kind of indefinable flair all come together to produce a character that is somehow both timeless and revolutionary. The list of performances that really deserve the label is a pretty short one. It might include the likes of Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara. After seeing Glass Onion, I am convinced that there is a new iconic performance to add to the list: Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay.
POPSUGAR

All the Details Behind the Tragic Murder of Dorothy Stratten

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse. Please proceed thoughtfully. Hulu's miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales" takes a deep dive into the early beginnings of Chippendales, the first ever all-men strip club in the United States, and the turbulent years that followed. Established by Somen "Steve" Banerjee in 1979, the club quickly garnered attention from women in the Los Angeles area. The growing buzz spurred Banerjee to briefly partner up with Paul Snider, a local nightclub promoter and husband of Playboy model Dorothy Stratten.

