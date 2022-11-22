ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Brock Bowers Looking For Repeat Flash Performance

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play in-state rival Georgia Tech this Saturday in the 114th edition of "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate". While the Bulldogs are a heavy favorite (as they have been for years), Kirby Smart has made it clear that his team will not be taking their opponent lightly.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Why The UGA vs GT Rivalry Still Matters to Kirby Smart

Over the years, the Georgia and Georgia Tech game has lost a bit of its luster as a rivalry. Some have even gone as far as to say that it is a dead rivalry considering how dominant Georgia has been in the series as of late. For reference, Tech has only beaten Georgia a total of three times since 2001. The Bulldogs have also won the last four matchups.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Locust Grove's Connor Crisp, Bransen Powell join Georgia Bulldogs signing class

Locust Grove seniors Connor Crisp and Bransen Powell were part of the 16-player signing class announced Wednesday by Georgia Bulldogs baseball coach Scott Stricklin. Crisp, a right-handed pitcher, went 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50 innings last season, in addition to hitting .377 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He was an all-region, all-county and all-state selection. He went 5-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 65 strikeouts, and hit .405 with three homers, 24 RBIs and 25 stolen bases as a sophomore.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: Butts county adoptable dogs - week of November 24

If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy