Read full article on original website
Richard Byrd
2d ago
every criminal finds God when sent to prison. Then when they are released. They lose him again. As if God only exists in prison
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Details emerge in killings of 2 Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
KUTV
Grandson suspected of killing both grandparents in double homicide of Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — New information has been released in connection with a double homicide that occurred inside a Clearfield home, where all individuals involved, according to authorities, lived together. Davis County's double homicide is still under investigation by Clearfield police, but they are now providing some further information.
Double homicide shakes residents in Clearfield neighborhood
The couple who lived across the street from neighbor Debbie Leahman were the kind who would bring treats to neighbors during the holidays.
ksl.com
Sandy man still struggling with injuries after brutal attack by 4 teens
SANDY — Mykl Neufeld says he heard the commotion coming from nearby Dewey Bluth Park, so he went to see what was going on. "I heard a bunch of yelling and screaming, basically a whole bunch of kids in the back here by Dewey Park," Neufeld said. When he...
Gephardt Daily
Kearns home invader in extremely critical condition after victims fight back, police say
KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police are calling a home invader was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition Thursday morning after residents inside the house decided to fight back. Unified Police Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily on scene officers were...
ksl.com
2 found dead in Clearfield home; 'person of interest' in custody, police say
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old man is in custody after police found his grandfather and grandmother dead Wednesday afternoon at the Clearfield home they all shared. Officers responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Clearfield Police Department. The couple's 60-year-old daughter, who also lives in the house, called police after finding her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage.
KSLTV
Three men arrested for strong-arming couple for money, kidnapped woman
KEARNS, Utah — Three men are accused of coercing and deceiving a couple, owing them drug money,. and kidnapping the woman to get more money. On Saturday, Daniel Gray Roberts, 36, Dwight Alan Messick, 37, and Jerod Lee Bowers, 43, were each booked in the Salt Lake County Jail for one felony count of aggravated robbery and one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, according to affidavits.
Burglar in critical condition after fight with homeowners
A man is in critical condition after he broke into a Kearns home and got into a fight with the owner of the home.
kvnutalk
Deputies investigating burglary at Nibley City Offices – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Law enforcement are continuing to investigate a burglary last week at the Nibley City Offices. The suspect allegedly stole the city’s safe, with an undisclosed amount of money inside. The burglary was reported early on the morning of Nov. 15, as employees arrived for work and...
ksl.com
Man fired shots at tow truck workers looking for illegally parked cars, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, "displayed" a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.
2 arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with gun at Draper bar fight
A couple has been arrested last Saturday, Nov. 19, after they brandished a firearm during a fight at a sports bar near the 12000 block of South State Street.
kvnutalk
Possible plea deal coming for Providence chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching three patients – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Attorneys are negotiating a possible plea deal for a 66-year-old Providence chiropractor charged with allegedly sexually abusing three patients. Neil Louis Erickson, who was arrested in January and later in April, was previously ordered to stand trial on two criminal cases. Erickson participated in a pretrial conference...
Police respond to apparent double homicide in Clearfield, 1 in custody
Two individuals have been found dead in a house near 700 North 1050 West around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Suspect of fatal SLC nightclub shooting facing murder charge
The suspect of a Salt Lake City nightclub shooting that killed a 29-year-old mother was arrested sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning after turning himself in to law enforcement.
KSLTV
Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested for murder in weekend shooting outside nightclub in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — A Southern Utah man has been arrested and booked into jail in connection with the shooting death of a Salt Lake City woman over the weekend. Nichole Olsen, 29, was shot and killed outside a nightclub near 300 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police have arrested 37-year-old Dustin Pedersen in connection with her murder.
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
kjzz.com
Experts say gun owners may be tried criminally for not keeping weapons secure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are still investigating how a 3-year-old boy got a hold of a loaded gun and accidently shot and killed himself. The tragedy happened last week in Taylorsville. According to police, both parents were home at the time of the accidental shooting. It’s not...
ksl.com
Body cam videos show police shooting unfold without warning
SALT LAKE CITY — For nearly eight minutes, crisis workers talked with George Gulla calmly without any sign of a problem. Then, seemingly without warning, Gulla, 37, grabbed a gun, prompting Salt Lake police officers to fire more than a dozen rounds, according to body camera videos released Tuesday. Gulla was critically injured and remained hospitalized Tuesday but is expected to survive, according to police.
KUTV
Gunman, victim both gone as West Valley police respond to shooting at grocery store
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a West Valley City grocery store late Sunday night. Several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting at Anaya's Market, 4122 S. 4000 West, just before 11 p.m., said Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police Department public information officer.
Comments / 3