WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, "displayed" a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO