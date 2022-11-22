ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Byrd
2d ago

every criminal finds God when sent to prison. Then when they are released. They lose him again. As if God only exists in prison

ksl.com

Details emerge in killings of 2 Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

2 found dead in Clearfield home; 'person of interest' in custody, police say

CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old man is in custody after police found his grandfather and grandmother dead Wednesday afternoon at the Clearfield home they all shared. Officers responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Clearfield Police Department. The couple's 60-year-old daughter, who also lives in the house, called police after finding her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage.
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Three men arrested for strong-arming couple for money, kidnapped woman

KEARNS, Utah — Three men are accused of coercing and deceiving a couple, owing them drug money,. and kidnapping the woman to get more money. On Saturday, Daniel Gray Roberts, 36, Dwight Alan Messick, 37, and Jerod Lee Bowers, 43, were each booked in the Salt Lake County Jail for one felony count of aggravated robbery and one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, according to affidavits.
KEARNS, UT
kvnutalk

Deputies investigating burglary at Nibley City Offices – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Law enforcement are continuing to investigate a burglary last week at the Nibley City Offices. The suspect allegedly stole the city’s safe, with an undisclosed amount of money inside. The burglary was reported early on the morning of Nov. 15, as employees arrived for work and...
ksl.com

Man fired shots at tow truck workers looking for illegally parked cars, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, "displayed" a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Possible plea deal coming for Providence chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching three patients – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Attorneys are negotiating a possible plea deal for a 66-year-old Providence chiropractor charged with allegedly sexually abusing three patients. Neil Louis Erickson, who was arrested in January and later in April, was previously ordered to stand trial on two criminal cases. Erickson participated in a pretrial conference...
PROVIDENCE, UT
KSLTV

Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
SYRACUSE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man arrested for murder in weekend shooting outside nightclub in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A Southern Utah man has been arrested and booked into jail in connection with the shooting death of a Salt Lake City woman over the weekend. Nichole Olsen, 29, was shot and killed outside a nightclub near 300 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police have arrested 37-year-old Dustin Pedersen in connection with her murder.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Body cam videos show police shooting unfold without warning

SALT LAKE CITY — For nearly eight minutes, crisis workers talked with George Gulla calmly without any sign of a problem. Then, seemingly without warning, Gulla, 37, grabbed a gun, prompting Salt Lake police officers to fire more than a dozen rounds, according to body camera videos released Tuesday. Gulla was critically injured and remained hospitalized Tuesday but is expected to survive, according to police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

