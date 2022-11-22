ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

extratv

Taylor Dayne Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Life Is Precious’

Singer Taylor Dayne, 60, is opening up about her recent battle with colon cancer. The star spoke with “Good Morning America,” telling the outlet, "Life is precious." Dayne said she had been getting colonoscopies twice per year after some benign polyps were found in the past. At her...
TODAY.com

Exclusive: Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, opens up for 1st time on his cancer battles

Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. Last month, the 74-year-old TV sports analyst revealed during a “Fox NFL Sunday” segment that he learned he had bladder...
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Daily Beast

Neurologists Explain Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shocking’ Alzheimer’s News

Chris Hemsworth revealed on Friday that he has two genes that put him at a much higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease than the average person, but neurologists tell The Daily Beast that’s not necessarily cause for alarm. The revelation came during a recent episode of Hemsworth’s National Geographic...
Us Weekly

Everything Christina Applegate Has Said About Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle: Diagnosis, ‘Dead to Me’ Struggles and More

Sharing her journey. Christina Applegate revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021 and has been candid about how the disease affects her life ever since. “Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via Twitter at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But […]
netflixjunkie.com

Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...

