Taylor Dayne Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Life Is Precious’
Singer Taylor Dayne, 60, is opening up about her recent battle with colon cancer. The star spoke with “Good Morning America,” telling the outlet, "Life is precious." Dayne said she had been getting colonoscopies twice per year after some benign polyps were found in the past. At her...
Blythe Danner reveals she has oral cancer, which claimed life of husband Bruce Paltrow
"Meet the Fockers" star Blythe Danner, the mother of Gwyneth Paltrow, shares details of her years-long battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma.
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
Patrick Dempsey’s Wife Jillian: Everything To Know About Their Marriage, Their Almost Divorce, & Life Together
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian Fink married in 1999. They welcomed their daughter in 2002 and twin sons in 2007. The couple almost divorced in 2015, but were able to reconcile. Patrick Dempsey’s leading man charm is no secret. He was a teen heartthrob in the 80s, made knees weak...
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
TODAY.com
Exclusive: Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, opens up for 1st time on his cancer battles
Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. Last month, the 74-year-old TV sports analyst revealed during a “Fox NFL Sunday” segment that he learned he had bladder...
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Mom Blythe Danner Battled Same Cancer That Killed Husband Bruce Paltrow: ‘I’m Lucky to Be Alive’
A heartbreaking diagnosis. Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, Blythe Danner, revealed that she was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2018 — the same disease that killed her late husband, Bruce Paltrow. "Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," the Will & Grace alum, 79, told […]
Everything Jeff Bridges Has Said About His Battle With Lymphoma: ‘COVID Made My Cancer Look Like Nothing’
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Jeff Bridges has been candid about the ups and downs with his health. In October 2020, Bridges took to social media to break down his diagnosis. “As the Dude would say.. New S—T has come to light,” the actor tweeted while channeling his The Big Lebowski character. “I have […]
Daily Beast
Neurologists Explain Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shocking’ Alzheimer’s News
Chris Hemsworth revealed on Friday that he has two genes that put him at a much higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease than the average person, but neurologists tell The Daily Beast that’s not necessarily cause for alarm. The revelation came during a recent episode of Hemsworth’s National Geographic...
‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager ‘Never Wears Underwear’: ‘There’s a lot of Pros to It’
Cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are real-life best friends, but they still learn new things about each other daily. During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, November 16, the former first daughter revealed that she “never wears underwear.”. “I think it makes a...
Daily Beast
‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle
Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.”. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Everything Christina Applegate Has Said About Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle: Diagnosis, ‘Dead to Me’ Struggles and More
Sharing her journey. Christina Applegate revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021 and has been candid about how the disease affects her life ever since. “Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via Twitter at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But […]
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Chris Hemsworth is hoping Marvel hammers out a full-circle ending for Thor. The 39-year-old actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.
netflixjunkie.com
Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
Christina Applegate made a powerful statement with 'FU MS' manicure in first public appearance since multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Christina Applegate was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis last year.
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
