ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 84

Jack Mcmiillin
4d ago

The roots of antisemitism is the college campuses in this country. Professors are 85 to 90% Democrat, & radical leftist. Some people in this country can't see the truth when it's as plane as the nose on their face.

Reply(14)
28
reality truth
4d ago

What is a Jew? Is it race, culture or relgion? People can claim to be Jewish yet behave in a matter that says according to the Jewish God should get you stoned to death. Jewish law says you can charge strangers interest, but not other Hebrews, whatever what it means to be a Hebrew. Some Jewish law comes from God through the prophets, some comes from a man's ideas Torah. The controversy isn't about antisemitism, it's about control

Reply(18)
11
Cycle On
4d ago

Can somebody explain to me why Jewish people buy German cars? Seinfeld has an absolutely incredible Porsche collection, you know the company named for Ferdinand Porsche who was a fan and confidant of Hitler.

Reply(2)
10
Related
TODAY.com

Jerry Seinfeld weighs in on rise of antisemitism, talks new book

In a wide-ranging interview, Jerry Seinfeld opens up about the rise of antisemitism and his wife's viral post supporting Jewish people, how grateful he is for humor, his career journey and celebrating a decade of his hit "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" with a new book all about the show.Nov. 22, 2022.
buzzfeednews.com

Dave Chappelle Apparently Tricked “Saturday Night Live” Staff By Performing A “Fake” Monologue In The Dress Rehearsal Before Revealing New Antisemitic Material Live On Air

Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend and was unable to escape controversy. If you’ve been online in the past few days, you might have read some of the backlash surrounding Chappelle’s SNL appearance, but if not, here’s why people are upset. First, it’s important to...
MISSOURI STATE
HollywoodLife

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Never Wears Underwear: My Mom Is So ‘Proud’

Jenna Bush Hager, 40, isn’t afraid to admit she doesn’t wear underwear. The daughter of George W. Bush and Laura Bush talked about her decision to not don the undergarment when Hoda Kotb brought it up on the Wednesday episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, People reported. “I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other,” Hoda told viewers during a discussion on the NBC show.
OK! Magazine

Jane Fonda Admits She's 'Realistic' About 'Not Being Around For Much Longer' After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Jane Fonda got candid about her future — almost two months after revealing she was in treatment for cancer. “I’m not going to be around for much longer,” the Hollywood legend, who turns 85 on December 21, said. “When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic.”Despite the bleak diagnosis, the Grace and Frankie star said she's “not afraid of going.” “I’m ready. I’ve had a great life,” she continued. “Not that I want to go, but...
RadarOnline

'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host

Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
DoYouRemember?

Jason Alexander Threatened To Leave Over Of An Episode Of ‘Seinfeld’

Premiering in 1989 and co-created by Larry David, Seinfeld introduced viewers to the quartet made up of Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer. With such a particular core cast, balance is key to give a show staying power. One particular episode has become synonymous with the show’s success but Jason Alexander, who played Costanza, didn’t have a high opinion of it.
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Distractify

Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!

MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy