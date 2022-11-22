UFC veterans in MMA and bareknuckle action Nov. 25-26

This week, the UFC is idle following UFC Fight Night 215 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere, there are a number of MMA and bareknuckle events taking place that feature familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.

These 14 veterans of the global MMA leader are competing in MMA and boxing this week from Nov. 25-26.

Check out the names and details about their bouts below.

Upcoming event information from Tapology.

Larissa Pacheco (18-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

PFL 6 Ceremonial Weigh In at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Kayla Harrison at 2022 PFL Championships

Last fight: TKO win over Olena Kolesnyk at 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 on Aug. 20, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 185 on March 14, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 8-2

Brendan Loughnane (25-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – JUNE 09: Brendan Loughnane steps onto the scale during the PFL 4 weigh-ins at Ocean Casino Resort on June 9, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill)

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Bubba Jenkins at 2022 PFL Championships

Last fight: Unanimous decision win over Chris Wade at 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 on Aug. 20, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Mike Wilkinson at UFC on FX 6 on Dec. 14, 2012

Record since UFC exit: 19-3

Aspen Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Aspen Ladd

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Julia Budd at 2022 PFL Championships

Last fight (also last UFC bout): Unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 273 on April 9, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Stevie Ray (25-10 MMA, 7-4 UFC)

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 19: Ceremonial weigh-ins for PFL 1 at the E-Sports Stadium Arlington on April 19, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier at 2022 PFL Championships

Last fight: Unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis at 2022 PFL Playoffs 1 on Aug. 5, 2022

Last UFC fight: Majority decision win over Michael Johnson at UFC Fight Night 162 on Oct. 26, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 2-1

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (16-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Stevie Ray at 2022 PFL Championships

Last fight: Unanimous decision win over Alex Martinez at 2022 PFL Playoffs 1 on Aug. 5, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 240 on July 27, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 5-0

Omari Akhmedov (24-7-1 MMA, 9-5-1 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Rob Wilkinson at 2022 PFL Championships

Last fight: Unanimous decision win over Josh Silveira at 2022 PFL Playoffs 1 on Aug. 5, 2022

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Brad Tavares at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 3-1

Rob Wilkinson (16-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

PFL 7 Ceremonial Weigh-In at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Omari Akhmedov at 2022 PFL Championships

Last fight: Knockout win over Delan Monte at 2022 PFL Playoffs 1 on Aug. 5, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 221 on Feb. 10, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 5-0

Sheymon Moraes (14-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Marlon Moraes at 2022 PFL Championships

Last fight: Unanimous decision loss to Lance Palmer at 2022 PFL 5 on Nov. 25, 2022

Last UFC fight: Knockout loss to Andre Fili at UFC Fight Night 155 on July 13, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 3-2

Marlon Moraes (23-10-1 MMA, 5-6 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Sheymon Moraes at 2022 PFL Championships

Last fight (also last UFC bout): Knockout loss to Song Yadong at UFC Fight Night 203 on March 12, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Jeremy Stephens (29-20 MMA, 15-18 UFC)

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 19: Ceremonial weigh-ins for PFL 1 at the E-Sports Stadium Arlington on April 19, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Natan Schulte at 2022 PFL Championships

Last fight: Split decision win over Myles Price at 2022 PFL 4 on June 17, 2022

Last UFC fight: Submission loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC on ESPN 26 on July 17, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 1-1

Gleison Tibau (36-16 MMA, 16-12 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov at 2022 PFL Championships

Last fight: Split decision loss to Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi at 2022 PFL 3 on May 6, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Desmond Green at UFC Fight Night 131 on June 1, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 4-2

Norman Parke (30-7-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 26 vs. Adam Okninski at Prime Show MMA 4

Last fight: Unanimous decision win over Grzegorz Szulakowski at Prime Show MMA 2 on July 9, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Rustam Khabilov at UFC Fight Night 84 on Feb. 27, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 9-2

Mark Godbeer (13-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 26 vs. Matt Hill at BKFC Fight Night: Newcastle (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight: TKO loss to Sergey Bilostenniy at ACA 95 on April 27, 2019

Last UFC fight: Submission loss to Dmitriy Sosnovskiy at UFC Fight Night 127 on March 17, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 0-1 MMA, 2-1 bareknuckle

Chris Fishgold (18-4-1 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Next fight: Nov. 26 vs. Liam Wilson at BKFC Fight Night: Newcastle (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Unanimous decision loss to Jared Gordon at UFC on ESPN 13 on July 15, 2020

Record since UFC exit: 0-0 MMA, 0-1 bareknuckle