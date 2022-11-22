Read full article on original website
Assessor: Holyoke homeowners can expect to pay more in taxes in 2023
HOLYOKE - Homeowners will see higher property-tax bills in 2023. That was the message city assessor Deborah Brunelle delivered this week at the annual tax classification hearing, a crucial step before the City Council sets the fiscal 2023 property tax rates.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
WSBS
These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts
Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
Candidates selected for Paulo Freire Charter School board of trustees following mass resignation
CHICOPEE — Following a disagreement where half the board of trustees for the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School resigned last month, five remaining members unanimously voted to add two more members to the board. The school’s governance board recommended to the full board in a meeting Tuesday the...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
State DPH offers $75 gift cards for COVID shots in Vaccine Equity Initiative
After two years of encouraging Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and its variants, the state Department of Public Health is upping its game and offering $75 gift cards to residents accepting a COVID booster, or in some cases getting their very first vaccine. The DPH, working...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
vineyardgazette.com
Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Requests Proposals for Sale, Development of Denholm Building
WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has officially opened bidding for the sale and development of the former Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The bid opened on Nov. 23. The minimum bid for the property is $3 million. The WRA is seeking a qualified Buyer/Developer to redevelop the property...
Accident on I-91 North sends four to hospital
The Springfield Fire Department went to an accident on I-91 North in Chicopee early Thursday night.
Southwick health director announces resignation after half a year in office
SOUTHWICK — Southwick is seeking a new health director after current Health Director Alex White recently informed the Select Board that he will resign from the position after Dec. 31. White said Wednesday that he is leaving the position to “pursue other opportunities in public health,” but that he...
State seeks feedback on proposed changes to public access in Ware River watershed system
State officials will convene a meeting on Nov. 29 in Barre where they will hear comments and answer questions on proposed changes to policies governing public access to the Ware River watershed system. The watershed is part of a system that provides potable water to 3.1 million people, primarily in...
amherstbulletin.com
Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield
DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
Springfield cops convicted in Nathan Bill’s bar fight reinstated by Board of Police Commissioners
SPRINGFIELD — Two city police officers convicted in a 2015 bar fight and suspended from their jobs for nearly four years were reinstated Tuesday after a hearing before the Board of Police Commissioners. Christian Cicero and Daniel Billingsley were convicted of misdemeanor assault after a trial in Hampden Superior...
