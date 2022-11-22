ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts

Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys

Ah, the 80s. The decade of decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Requests Proposals for Sale, Development of Denholm Building

WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has officially opened bidding for the sale and development of the former Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The bid opened on Nov. 23. The minimum bid for the property is $3 million. The WRA is seeking a qualified Buyer/Developer to redevelop the property...
WORCESTER, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield

DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
DEERFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy