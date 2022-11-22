Read full article on original website
What’s gone so wrong for Sunderland Women this season?
Sunderland AFC Women’s season is not going to plan. There’s a lot of talk about “fine margins”, about how they’re “almost there”, about how we’ve not had the decisions from the officials or the “run of the ball” that would have made a difference to our lowly position in the Barclay’s Women’s Championship table.
Brazil take care of business, Portugal and Switzerland prevail, plus another scoreless draw
I spent all of yesterday driving from Sacramento, CA to Phoenix, AZ, which meant that I was reduced to following the day’s slate of World Cup action through the wonderful but these days wholly and tragically underserved medium of radio. There was a time when radio was the pinnacle...
HOLTECAST | WORLD CUPCAST: England, Wales, and who’s going to win the World Cup?
Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice. Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa. We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners. Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that. Feel free to subscribe,...
Manchester United Considering Move For French Winger
Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for a French winger according to reports.
England vs. USA, 2022 World Cup: Highlights; live blog
This game has been hyped beyond reason on this side of the Pond, and the takes that will follow regardless of the result are sure to overheat Twitter’s understaffed servers. But at the end of the day, it’s still just football, and two teams with high aspirations will battle it out for a crucial three points in Group B. An England win would guarantee them a place in the Round of 16. A USA win could practically do the same for them.
Konaté and France Secure World Cup Advancement while England Struggle
After playing a key role in France’s game one victory over Australia at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konaté made way for Raphaël Varane against Denmark on Saturday but was introduced in the second half and was on the pitch for France’s second goal in a 2-1 win.
Official: Trevoh Chalobah signs new six-year contract with Chelsea!
A bit of surprise but certainly very welcome contract news this morning, with Trevoh Chalobah committing to a new long-term contract with Chelsea. The 23-year-old defender, who first joined Chelsea at the age of nine, has signed on for the next six years, through 2028, with a club-option for an additional year, though 2029!
Lasses Fan Focus: We chat to the MCWFC OSC to get the lowdown on the Citizens
Roker Report: Thanks for speaking to us! Manchester City Women currently find themselves fourth in the Women’s Super League. How would you rate City’s performance so far in the league?. Dave: Most fans went into this season thinking it could be one of transition. There were a lot...
World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Canada | Who will impose themselves and hit the net?
The second matchday of Group F will see Croatia look to qualify for a place in the knockout stage. They can accomplish that with a win after drawing 0-0 with a resilient Moroccan team. Canada, who won the hearts of many with their performance against Belgium, need a result of any kind to stay in the hunt. The game is the last one of the day so both teams will know the result from the preceding Belgium vs Morocco match.
Cesare Casadei hits perfect hat-trick in 6-3 friendly win for Chelsea U21 over Dulwich Hamlet
Cesare Casadei keeps making headlines with his performances for Chelsea’s youth teams, even when no official games are scheduled, like this weekend when the under-21s instead played a friendly against Dulwich Hamlet. The Hamlet may be in the sixth tier of English football, but they are still a side...
Kelleher Happy For Chance To “Recharge The Batteries”
While seven of Liverpool’s players are away at the World Cup in Qatar, the rest of the squad are enjoying a much-needed break before heading to Dubai for a December training camp. The break is providing some much-needed rest and relaxation after a short offseason and a hectic first half that saw the Reds playing twice a week most of the time.
World Cup: Rodri and Aymeric Laporte in Seventh Heaven with Spain
The World Cup has been the centre of attention since the competition kicked off on November 20th. With so many clubs represented at the tournament, Manchester City players have also filed out in their national colours. As is usually the case there have been some shock results. Julian Alvarez’s Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Ilkay Gundogan suffered same fate with Germany. But Rodri and Aymeric Laporte partnered in defence to help Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0.
Manchester City at The World Cup
The first round of matches at the 2022 World Cup are now complete and an interesting pattern is beginning to emerge. Come of the ‘bigger’ teams, such as Argentina and Germany, both high on the list of favourites to lift the trophy, have suffered surprising opening defeats to Saudi Arabia and Japan respectively, while others have had no such problems.
Everton News: £70 million loss, January transfer shortlist, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
Everton News: Godfrey update, Chukwueze & Gyokeres linked again, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
2022 World Cup, Day 8: Japan vs. Costa Rica; Belgium vs. Morocco; Croatia vs. Canada; Spain vs. Germany
Belgium manager Roberto Martínez doesn’t expect teams to start playing like their true selves until the second or third games of the group stage — thanks to the lack of preparation time for this mid-season World Cup — and we saw that idea manifest itself yesterday when the expected teams all won.
World Cup: Ilkay Gundogan Shines But Suffers Shock Defeat with Germany
Football never ceases to surprise. Shocks are very much a part of the game and the ongoing World Cup is having its fair share. The football world was shaken when Saudi Arabia beat Argentina with Lionel Messi and all 2-1 in their opening match on Tuesday. But Japan served another favorite Germany, the same cold meal.
Everton’s injury problems continue to mount
Frank Lampard has confirmed midfielder James Garner will be out for around two months with a back injury. The former Manchester United missed the final Premier League game before the World Cup against Bournemouth with the issue and it has now been confirmed he will not return until 2023. There...
International Magpie Roundup: Nov. 24
The World Cup has arrived and there are six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Here’s a recap of all that went on...
FA Third Round Cup Draw to be at Anfield Monday Night
Liverpool won the FA Cup last season following a shootout with Chelsea FC, and, as holders, will host this season’s Third Round draw. In the Third Round the Premier League and Champions League clubs will enter the competition. The draw will take place at 7:00PM GMT/2:00PM EST on Monday,...
