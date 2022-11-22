Read full article on original website
Accident on I-91 North sends four to hospital
The Springfield Fire Department went to an accident on I-91 North in Chicopee early Thursday night.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
nepm.org
'I don't do shelters': How people without homes survive outside
Tony Mullen, a volunteer at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, does not have housing. He has been sleeping outside off and on for about 20 years. In the kitchen at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 52-year-old Tony Mullen is slicing open packages of frozen cooked pork, which he heats in the oven. Later, he’ll warm it up on a campfire.
Two-car crash leaving one with injuries in Pittsfield
The Pittsfield Police Department was called to a two-car motor vehicle accident Friday night.
WSBS
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery: 2 ‘Lucky for Life’ players win $25K a year for life
Two Bay Staters will never miss their holiday bonuses again after they each won $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Both of the winners were playing the “Lucky for Life” lottery game. The player must select five numbers ranging from one through 48, and one Lucky Ball number ranging one through eight. The individuals who won $25,000 a year for life matched all five of their first numbers, but did not match the Lucky Ball.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Westfield brush fire in the area of Scenic Road
Firefighters in Westfield have been working to put out a brush fire early Tuesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities announced Monday that a missing 32-year-old man with developmental disabilities in Westfield had died. Westfield Police originally said Monday afternoon that Robert Tesini had been located after an extensive search, but no further information had been released, other than the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is investigating.
NBC Connecticut
A Homeowner's Nightmare: Deserted Coventry Land Causing Problems for Neighbor
There’s a piece of land in Coventry that has no owner, and it’s causing quite a headache for a neighboring homeowner. Do you know who owns the parcels of land around your property? You may want to, after hearing Dana Markie’s story. Markie has dreamed of living...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Mobil gas station
The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket sold at a Mobil gas station in Adams claimed her prize in a one-time cash payout of $650,000 before taxes on Monday, Nov. 14, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Karen Andrews of Adams told the lottery she wanted to play the “$4,000,000...
Three-alarm fire in Worcester triple-decker displaces 16
When Worcester firefighters arrived at 57 Coral St. Monday night, fire was venting out of two sides of the triple-decker’s third floor, according to Deputy Chief Adam Roche. The fire department was alerted to the structure fire at 7:33 p.m. and it took them about a half an hour to get the three-alarm fire under control.
whdh.com
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
One person dead after car crashes into tree before flipping onto its roof on Center St. in Chicopee
Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Chicopee police were called to a car that had reportedly hit a tree on the side of the road before flipping onto its roof.
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
Valley Breeze
Local woman helps save infant at Walmart
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
Crews respond to Worcester fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
thisweekinworcester.com
Here are 6 Bars Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester
WORCESTER - It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to gather with family, friends and loved ones you haven't seen in a year or longer. There are a few local bars open early again this year for many of their loyal customers. If you're looking to get away from the...
