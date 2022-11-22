Read full article on original website
SHS students show off culinary skills
LAURINBURG—Scotland County Schools received a culinary grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and put it in action. Dr. Jonathan McRae, CTE director, said the Scotland High School culinary students learned what it takes to plan and prepare a banquet. The students took a field trip to...
Bladen Journal
Bladen County educator visits Holocaust Museum for teaching program
ELIZABETHTOWN — Pam Bryant, Assistant Principal (AP) at West Bladen High School, was one of 24 educators from across the state selected to participate in the week-long program “Teaching the Holocaust: Resources and Reflection.”. Hosted by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT), Bryant joined...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Waccamaw Sioux Tribe celebrates heritage
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– With November being Native American Heritage Month, one local tribe came together to celebrate their heritage. The Waccamaw Sioux Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history. The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the traditional custodians...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Sunday
Here are three things to know for Sunday, Nov. 27:. 1. Elizabethtown Christmas Parade: Today, 4 p.m., downtown, followed by tree lighting at 5 p.m. (. 2. Community Information Meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m., Riegelwood Community Park Center, 142 Waccamaw Road, Riegelwood. Sponsored by N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination. (READ MORE)
RCC presents Thanksgiving dinner to students in need
LUMBERTON — On Nov. 23 Robeson Community College’s BLET and criminal justice presented a Thanksgiving dinner to a student in need
Providing service and friendship
LAURINBURG — Susan Oxendine, a Native American of the Lumbee Tribe, is the owner and operator of the Scrubs Club in Laurinburg and she says meeting new people and having the ability to provide service solutions for the community are two very important factors to her. “I enjoy meeting...
columbuscountynews.com
Second Annual Whiteville Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Santa arrived on the Whiteville Fire Department aerial truck at Vineland Station this evening,. capping off the second annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The event featured horse-drawn carriage rides, cocoa, food, cotton candy, the Columbus community Band, and the Edgewood Choir. The intersection of Madison and Main was shut down for the event, which drew several hundred residents looking for the "official" arrival of Santa Claus and the Christmas season. You can watch a video of the entire event on the Columbus County News Facebook page.
WMBF
Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
Blood drive in memory of Erica Parks schedule for Dec. 16
LUMBERTON — The public is asked to consider giving the gift of life this holiday season to honor one of Robeson Community College’
WECT
“She was a loving person:” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As students take their seats in one classroom at New Hanover High School, one desk remains empty. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Nov. 26:. 1. Coffee, Cars & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106, Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabethtown. Cruise in with your classic car or bike. 2. Bears: Today, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park Visitor Center, 4117 NC...
Operation Turkey touches thousands in Cumberland County through giving away Thanksgiving meals
A tradition to help feed the homeless and less fortunate comes to Fayetteville for its seventh year.
bladenonline.com
Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change
The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
Collards, crafts offered at A Very Local Holiday Festival
All the heavy frost we have recently seen blanketing our landscapes definitely suggests winter is coming and ushering in the Christmas season.
YAHOO!
Is a convenience store known for fried chicken and fries coming to Wilmington soon?
A convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and fries has plans to build its first North Carolina stores – including a few in the Wilmington area. Baltimore-based chain Royal Farms announced its expansion into the Tar Heel State in a Monday news release. The company currently operates 263 stores across six states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, said Shelby Kemp, a marketing manager with Royal Farms.
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
Beulaville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
WECT
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of compensatory time, 184 banked holidays, and...
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
