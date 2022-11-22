ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

SHS students show off culinary skills

LAURINBURG—Scotland County Schools received a culinary grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and put it in action. Dr. Jonathan McRae, CTE director, said the Scotland High School culinary students learned what it takes to plan and prepare a banquet. The students took a field trip to...
LAURINBURG, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen County educator visits Holocaust Museum for teaching program

ELIZABETHTOWN — Pam Bryant, Assistant Principal (AP) at West Bladen High School, was one of 24 educators from across the state selected to participate in the week-long program “Teaching the Holocaust: Resources and Reflection.”. Hosted by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT), Bryant joined...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Waccamaw Sioux Tribe celebrates heritage

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– With November being Native American Heritage Month, one local tribe came together to celebrate their heritage. The Waccamaw Sioux Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history. The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the traditional custodians...
WHITEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Sunday

Here are three things to know for Sunday, Nov. 27:. 1. Elizabethtown Christmas Parade: Today, 4 p.m., downtown, followed by tree lighting at 5 p.m. (. 2. Community Information Meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m., Riegelwood Community Park Center, 142 Waccamaw Road, Riegelwood. Sponsored by N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination. (READ MORE)
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Providing service and friendship

LAURINBURG — Susan Oxendine, a Native American of the Lumbee Tribe, is the owner and operator of the Scrubs Club in Laurinburg and she says meeting new people and having the ability to provide service solutions for the community are two very important factors to her. “I enjoy meeting...
LAURINBURG, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Second Annual Whiteville Community Christmas Tree Lighting

Santa arrived on the Whiteville Fire Department aerial truck at Vineland Station this evening,. capping off the second annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The event featured horse-drawn carriage rides, cocoa, food, cotton candy, the Columbus community Band, and the Edgewood Choir. The intersection of Madison and Main was shut down for the event, which drew several hundred residents looking for the "official" arrival of Santa Claus and the Christmas season. You can watch a video of the entire event on the Columbus County News Facebook page.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Nov. 26:. 1. Coffee, Cars & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106, Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabethtown. Cruise in with your classic car or bike. 2. Bears: Today, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park Visitor Center, 4117 NC...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change

The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
YAHOO!

Is a convenience store known for fried chicken and fries coming to Wilmington soon?

A convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and fries has plans to build its first North Carolina stores – including a few in the Wilmington area. Baltimore-based chain Royal Farms announced its expansion into the Tar Heel State in a Monday news release. The company currently operates 263 stores across six states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, said Shelby Kemp, a marketing manager with Royal Farms.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
High School Football PRO

Beulaville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WHITEVILLE, NC

