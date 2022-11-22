Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hogville.net
Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
hogville.net
Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
hogville.net
Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz stirs it up after win over Arkansas
A joyous Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz did his postgame radio show with a cigar and plenty of pride. Drinkwitz, born in Norman, Okla., but raised in the Arkansas community of Alma, was enjoying his team’s 29-27 win over visiting Arkansas in what is dubbed the Battle Line Rivalry.
hogville.net
Unbeatens Arkansas, Clemson set for Sunday Paradise Jam battle
Arkansas and Kansas State’s women’s basketball teams will meet Sunday in a battle of women’s college basketball teams off to 7-0 starts. Makayla Daniels had a team-high 21 points as the Razorbacks remain undefeated Saturday night by downing Clemson 76-62 Saturday in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
hogville.net
Arkansas Loses at Mizzou Again, 29-27
Arkansas winless streak in Columbia Missouri continued with 5-6 Missouri taking a 29-27 win over an uninspired group of Razorbacks. The loss dropped the Hogs to disappointing 6-6 on the season headed into a bowl game. After forcing a three and out Missouri scored on its first offensive possession of...
hogville.net
Missouri defeats Arkansas 29-27, now bowl eligible
Missouri defeated Arkansas 29-27 on Friday in Columbia to become bowl eligible as the regular season ends for both teams. Both Missouri and Arkansas are 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks held a 21-20 lead at halftime, but couldn’t muster much offense in the second half. Arkansas finished with 318 yards including only 113 on the ground. The Missouri defense has been outstanding all season with the exception of the Tennessee game and Friday was no different.
hogville.net
Hogs offer transfer wide receiver Andrew Armstrong
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the latest school to offer a scholarship to former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-6, 189, announced he would enter the transfer portal on Nov. 22 and since then has collected 17 offers. As a sophomore this season, the former Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne standout caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns with a long of 96 yards.
hogville.net
Myles Slusher has left Razorbacks, not at Missouri
According to various sources, safety Myles Slusher has left the Razorback football team and won’t play against Missouri. Various reports had Slusher in Tulsa on Thursday night instead of in Columbia, Mo. Slusher is a junior from Broken Arrow (Okla.). In six games this season, Slusher had 28 tackles,...
hogville.net
CJ Brown coming off big game in playoffs, talks Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown helped lead the Tigers to a 45-0 win in Round of the state playoffs this past Friday. For Brown, 6-1, 180, it wasn’t just another game. Brown caught eight passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the win over North Little Rock. He talked about his performance.
bestofarkansassports.com
Postgame Scuffle Follows Wild Arkansas Comeback Keyed by Unlikely Hero + Other Takeaways
The unlikeliest of players was the hero for Arkansas basketball in its dramatic comeback win over No. 17 San Diego State on Wednesday. After not coming off the bench in the No. 9 Razorbacks’ first two games at the Maui Invitational, Kamani Johnson played a lot of minutes in the second half and it was his last-second putback that forced overtime and helped them pull out a 78-74 win over the Aztecs in Hawaii.
hogville.net
Arkansas’ Paradise Jam victory doubles as Neighbors’ 200th career win
Arkansas got its Thanksgiving weekend in the Virgin Islands started off in winning fashion on Thursday by handing head coach Mike Neighbors his 200th career victory. Samantha Spencer had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Arkansas downed Northern Arizona 82-73 in Paradise Jam action in St. Thomas.
