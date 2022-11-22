Read full article on original website
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Zach Wilson Benched, Mike White to Start for Jets
The New York Jets have officially benched quarterback Zach Wilson for this week’s game against the Chicago Bears. Mike White will get the start on Sunday. Wilson completed only nine of 22 passes for 77 yards in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Following the game, Wilson gave a cryptic one-word answer when as if he felt he let the defense down by not getting the team into the end zone or even field goal range, Wilson said “no.”
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Can Giants Corral Cowboys on Thanksgiving?
There are certain traditions that come with the Thanksgiving holiday. A trip to grandma’s house; backyard football; food; sitting around the couch talking to relatives while pretending to be interested; more food; that moment when certain relatives starts talking politics; more food (probably flying across the room toward someone’s face at this point); lines at the bathroom; more food, and of course, NFL football.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Giants Have No Answer for Dak and Boys on Thanksgiving
COWBOYS 28 – GIANTS 20. Despite cashing in on a couple of Dak Prescott turnovers, the Giants couldn’t slow down the Cowboys in the second half, as Dallas rolled up 430 yards of total offense in a 28-20 triumph at the House that Jerry Built on Thanksgiving Day afternoon.
Report: Pirates sign former Cleveland first-baseman
ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former Cleveland first-baseman Carlos Santana
Comments / 0