The New York Jets have officially benched quarterback Zach Wilson for this week’s game against the Chicago Bears. Mike White will get the start on Sunday. Wilson completed only nine of 22 passes for 77 yards in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Following the game, Wilson gave a cryptic one-word answer when as if he felt he let the defense down by not getting the team into the end zone or even field goal range, Wilson said “no.”

2 DAYS AGO