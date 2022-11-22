Read full article on original website
"Blacks and Jews" authors on Chappelle, Kanye getting caught in the "Black antisemitism" loop
This past weekend Dave Chappelle devoted a 15-minute monologue on "Saturday Night Live" to Kanye "Ye" West's recent troubles and made more than a few biting remarks about "The Jews." "These individuals without any power or support from established Black institutions have become the present face of Black antisemitism." One...
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
American Jewish Committee urges Amazon to pull antisemitic film Kyrie Irving promoted
Amazon is facing public pressure to stop selling a film that has been widely described as antisemitic and riddled with conspiracy theories. The 2018 film, titled "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" and based on a 2014 book of the same name, claims that Jewish people dominated the slave trade and that the Holocaust never happened.
Kirkus Reviews
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Descendant’ on Netflix, a Vital Documentary About the Clotilda Slave Ship and the Quest to Codify Black American History
Few documentaries carry the weight of history like Descendant (now on Netflix). Director Margaret Brown digs deep into the stories of the living descendants of enslaved persons in Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama. Not far up the Mobile River is where the slave ship Clotilda transported 110 people from Western Africa to the U.S. in 1860, decades after the slave trade was declared a federal crime punishable by hanging. The Africans were dropped on the bank and the ship promptly burned to hide the evidence – and the story was kept secret for decades and decades, the white masters...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
How Ludacris Collaborated With Google To Highlight Black Businesses For ‘Black-Owned Friday’
The holiday seasons are often an important time for Black-owned businesses. To encourage consumers to support Black-owned businesses during the critical holiday season, Google partnered with the U.S. Black Chambers to reimagine Black Friday as “Black-owned Friday,” a day to search, support and shop at Black-owned businesses. Google...
People Are Sharing The Child-Friendly Movies That Traumatized Them As Kids, And I Agree With Several Of Their Choices
"My mom desperately tried to convince me to stop watching The Land Before Time when I was little. I ended up being an absolute sobbing mess every time I watched it, but kept insisting that I wanted to watch it. My mom eventually just threw the tape away and told me it broke."
Meghan Markle Gets Candid About ‘Angry Black Woman’ Trope With Issa Rae
On her latest podcast episode, Meghan Markle unpacked the “angry Black woman” stereotype with Issa Rae and Ziwe, People reports. Markle welcomed Rae and Ziwe to her Archetypes podcast released on Tuesday (October 25) to discuss the trope that continues to affect so many Black women. During the...
People Who Grew Up Poor But Ended Up Dating Or Marrying Wealthy Are Sharing Their Most Eye-Opening Experiences
"I know their whole family is constantly thinking this about me. I notice it when I've forgotten hamburger buns or when I make a batch of spaghetti noodles with chili."
‘The Inspection’ Movie Review with Elegance Bratton
Producer and Writer, Elegance Bratton’s self narrative fiction film debut, The Inspection, explores his journey as a young, gay Black man facing the adverse hardships of life and decides to join the Marines. The Inspection is a deeply moving story about the triumph and perseverance needed to not only make it through the grueling routines of basic Marine training, but the strength needed to maintain and value the beauty within one’s own identity.
Kirkus Reviews
Best Nonfiction of 2022: Brandi Collins-Dexter
Her analysis of Kanye West may grab the headlines, but Brandi Collins-Dexter has a lot more on her mind than the eternally controversial celebrity. Co-host of the Bring Receipts podcast and a visiting fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy, Collins-Dexter wants to understand why more and more Black voters are disenchanted with the Democratic Party and how their politics are evolving in the age of Black Lives Matter and MAGA. She gathers her observations in the provocatively titled Black Skinhead: Reflections on Blackness and Our Political Future (Celadon Books, Sept. 20), which our reviewer called a “remarkable work that leaves us feeling hopeful for change.” The book is on our list of the best nonfiction of the year; Collins-Dexter answered some questions about it by email.
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Kirkus Reviews
Best of 2022: Our Favorite Nonfiction
Choosing the 100 best nonfiction books of the year is always a pleasure and a challenge, but I am confident that there is something for every reader. Below are 10 books that demonstrate the diversity of the list across subject areas and genres. Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of...
The Carr Report: Can’t tell Kanye nothing!!
No matter what news media outlet you follow, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the Kanye West post on Twitter and the aftermath which followed. I received several questions about my thoughts on Kanye West words and the repercussions of his words on my Facebook page. I received countless inboxes from people sharing links to news articles and videos regarding outtakes of Kanye West. My notifications on my phone blew up with multiple news feeds talking about Kanye West.
16 Of The Juciest Thanksgiving Mishaps, Arguments, And Scandals People Have Had The Displeasure Of Experiencing
"My mom was in charge of cooking the turkey, and she put it in for way less time than it should have needed. When we want to carve it, it was clearly not done, so I used a thermometer to check the turkey. This was apparently a personal affront, and I had clearly gotten it out to demonstrate that my mom was an awful cook."
petapixel.com
Documentarian Ken Burns Charts US History in Fascinating Photos
Famous documentarian Ken Burns is exploring the history of the United States through a new book titled, In Our America. Burns assembled the book of his favorite images that best embody nearly two hundred years of the United States. “I’ve needed 45 years of telling stories in American history, of...
