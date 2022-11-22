ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Etzebeth, Kriel, Mapimpi back for Springboks vs England

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgbaU_0jJtj7C500
South Africa's Eben Etzebeth, center, in action between Italy's Italy's Lorenzo Cannone, left, and teammate Niccolo Cannone during a rugby test match between Italy and South Africa in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Vasini)

LONDON (AP) — South Africa restored regulars Eben Etzebeth, Jesse Kriel and Makazole Mapimpi to start against England in their year-ending rugby test on Saturday at Twickenham.

No. 8 Evan Roos was picked ahead of Kwagga Smith for his second test start. Roos debuted against Wales in July and came off the bench last weekend as Italy was dismantled 63-21 in Genoa.

Damian de Allende was moved in one place to his usual inside center spot, and Kurt-Lee Arendse shifted from the left wing to the right.

After the Italy win, the Springboks had to release forwards Vincent Koch and Jasper Wiese and backs Cobus Reinach, Andre Esterhuizen and Cheslin Kolbe to their clubs because the England test was outside the international test window. All five played against Italy. Trevor Nyakane was also unavailable.

The Springboks dipped into the South Africa A side and drafted into the reserves A captain and tighthead prop Thomas du Toit, flanker Marco van Staden and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse on Tuesday.

Also in the reserves was wing Canan Moodie, who recovered from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the tour initially.

“We knew we would have to make changes to the team, but we are pleased with the depth we have built in the wider squad in the last few months, and it is paying off for us this week,” Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said.

“Every player in this squad has played test rugby, and most of them have received game time at this level thanks to our selection plan throughout the season and the SA A games against Munster and Bristol.”

The world champions haven’t beaten England at Twickenham since 2014 and lost their last two tests there by one point.

“England will enter this match with the same mindset as us — to finish the season on a high note after a tough November campaign, and to build momentum with an eye on the World Cup,” Nienaber said.

___

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Evan Roos, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
BBC

England v South Africa: 2021 defeat will motivate us, not 2019 win - Siya Kolisi

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. South Africa face England on Saturday pushed on by the memory of defeat rather than their 2019 Rugby World Cup...
BBC

Wales v Australia: Josh Adams starts after Leigh Halfpenny's late withdrawal

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the Wales side to face Australia on Saturday (15:15 GMT), with...
BBC

South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby

Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
SB Nation

USMNT go toe-to-toe with England, battle to scoreless draw

Few gave the US Men’s National Team a fighting chance against previously dominant England, certainly outside of the USA itself, but the young Stars and younger Stripes certainly showed that they very much belong at this level. And perhaps if a few bounces had gone their way, they might...
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
579K+
Post
618M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy