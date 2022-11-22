Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
utv44.com
Our Vision: Baldwin County develops longterm growth plan
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — One of the fastest growing counties in the state, Baldwin County has developed its first longterm growth plan in nearly a decade. The county's planning staff partnered with a 3rd party company to create Our Vision, the county's first master plan since 2013. The...
getthecoast.com
Niceville Valparaiso Chamber gearing up for ‘Sequins & Suits Auction,’ highlighting local businesses
The Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce will host their Sequins & Suits Auction in the Raider Café at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 7-9:30 pm. Tickets start at $100. Proceeds from the event benefit the Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce. “Sequins &...
WEAR
'Celebrate every day': Pensacola's homeless share thanks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday back on Oct. 3, 1863. Since then, millions and millions of Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving with their loved ones. There are others, who are missing their families this holiday. But those who spoke to WEAR Wednesday say they're still...
cityofpensacola.com
City of Pensacola Issues 100% of its Emergency Housing Voucher Allocation
The city is pleased to announce that 100% of the Emergency Housing Vouchers received from the U.S. Department of HUD targeted for homeless households have been allocated to eligible families, providing an opportunity for these families to find housing. Additional Info...
Volunteers deliver over 1,000 meals to those in need in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — After weeks of preparation, volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission provided more than a hundred Thanksgiving meals to those in need. “I’ve been cooking turkeys for the last week… But you know every time I put one in and pull one out, I think of somebody else that’s hungry and wants this,” […]
Waterfront Mission of Mobile feeds hundreds of people for Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While many of us are gathering around a dinner table full of food with family this Thanksgiving holiday, there are some people in our community who nearly went without. Thankfully, the Mobile branch of the Waterfront Rescue Mission and more than 30 volunteers stepped up to give people in need a place to eat and […]
Longshoremen strike CSA operations at the Port of Mobile after mediation falls apart
The International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1410 began striking CSA Equipment Company’s breakbulk operations at the Port of Mobile Tuesday, less than a month after the two sides agreed to federal mediation. In a news release, Mark Bass, president of the Local 1410, said that the union membership voted...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Navarre, FL
The beautiful city of Navarre is a beach community in Santa Rosa County, northwest Florida Panhandle. Also known as "Florida's Best Kept Secret," Navarre is popular for its crystal-clear beaches and thriving businesses and hotels. There are plenty of things to do in the city, but if you want to...
utv44.com
Salvation Army in Mobile feeding 20% more than years past
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army in Mobile distributed more than a thousand Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. Volunteers made 20% more meals compared to years past, and it's all executed under one man who once sought rehabilitation from the Salvation Army. "We're actually seeing across all of our...
Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
orlandoweekly.com
Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
City of Foley announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Foley announces the following closures. City administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. Police and fire services will remain open to ensure...
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
City Council honors outgoing members including Mayor Grover Robinson, and swears in mayor elect D.C. Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — City Council will held two special meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to recognize outgoing City Council members and Mayor Grover C. Robinson, along with swearing in new City Council members and mayor elect D.C. Reeves. “Today’s the greatest honor of my life,” said Reeves. “I’m humbled by the love I’ve felt […]
Many along Gulf Coast choose the roadways for Thanksgiving travel this season
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Many Americans, including those along the Gulf Coast, decided to hit the road this year as they travel for Thanksgiving. “I’m going to pick up my son from the navy in Gulfport,” said Dawn Decker. “He’s in the Navy. He is there for schooling. I’m going to go get him, and […]
Jeremy Morgan steps in as Fort Walton Beach Fire Chief
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Jeremy Morgan is not a new face to the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, but said the chief job is one he never expected. “I never saw myself in this seat,” said Morgan. “Even though I always kind of aspired to do it from the beginning. But it’s only […]
atmorenews.com
BOE members elect Benjamin president, Jackson as VP
Escambia County Board of Education members elected their top two positions during the board’s November 18 meeting. Under Alabama law, school boards must meet in November of each year to elect a president and vice-president. District 3 representative Mike Edwards first made a motion that the top two seats...
Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
