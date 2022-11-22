ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

utv44.com

Our Vision: Baldwin County develops longterm growth plan

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — One of the fastest growing counties in the state, Baldwin County has developed its first longterm growth plan in nearly a decade. The county's planning staff partnered with a 3rd party company to create Our Vision, the county's first master plan since 2013. The...
WKRG News 5

Volunteers deliver over 1,000 meals to those in need in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — After weeks of preparation, volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission provided more than a hundred Thanksgiving meals to those in need. “I’ve been cooking turkeys for the last week… But you know every time I put one in and pull one out, I think of somebody else that’s hungry and wants this,” […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Waterfront Mission of Mobile feeds hundreds of people for Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While many of us are gathering around a dinner table full of food with family this Thanksgiving holiday, there are some people in our community who nearly went without. Thankfully, the Mobile branch of the Waterfront Rescue Mission and more than 30 volunteers stepped up to give people in need a place to eat and […]
MOBILE, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Navarre, FL

The beautiful city of Navarre is a beach community in Santa Rosa County, northwest Florida Panhandle. Also known as "Florida's Best Kept Secret," Navarre is popular for its crystal-clear beaches and thriving businesses and hotels. There are plenty of things to do in the city, but if you want to...
NAVARRE, FL
utv44.com

Salvation Army in Mobile feeding 20% more than years past

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army in Mobile distributed more than a thousand Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. Volunteers made 20% more meals compared to years past, and it's all executed under one man who once sought rehabilitation from the Salvation Army. "We're actually seeing across all of our...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
DAPHNE, AL
orlandoweekly.com

Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million

A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

City of Foley announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Foley announces the following closures. City administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. Police and fire services will remain open to ensure...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

City Council honors outgoing members including Mayor Grover Robinson, and swears in mayor elect D.C. Reeves

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — City Council will held two special meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to recognize outgoing City Council members and Mayor Grover C. Robinson, along with swearing in new City Council members and mayor elect D.C. Reeves. “Today’s the greatest honor of my life,” said Reeves. “I’m humbled by the love I’ve felt […]
PENSACOLA, FL
atmorenews.com

BOE members elect Benjamin president, Jackson as VP

Escambia County Board of Education members elected their top two positions during the board’s November 18 meeting. Under Alabama law, school boards must meet in November of each year to elect a president and vice-president. District 3 representative Mike Edwards first made a motion that the top two seats...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
DESTIN, FL

