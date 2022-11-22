Read full article on original website
Space diversity: Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut
John McFall, a 41-year-old Briton who lost his right leg when he was 19 and went on to compete in the Paralympics, called his selection at Europe's answer to NASA “a real turning point and mark in history.”
Ars Technica
The long, tangled journey of a European rover to Mars takes another twist
The more than two dozen nations that make up the European Space Agency concluded their high-level "ministerial" meeting on Wednesday, establishing a budget and priorities for the next three years. A German delegate chosen to chair the meeting, Anna Christmann, said the space agency's plans reflect a bold agenda for...
Gizmodo
A Satellite That Launched Aboard SLS Is Already in Trouble
The launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission sent the Orion capsule on a journey to the Moon, in addition to 10 cubesats included as secondary payloads. The Space Launch System’s upper stage successfully deployed the tiny satellites yesterday, but one of them appears to be malfunctioning. The jumbo...
Gizmodo
China’s New Megarocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete
Reusable rockets, whether large or small, are the future, and as a newly unveiled model of a Long March 9 launch vehicle suggests, Chinese rocket scientists are coming around to the idea. A team in China presented its updated model at the ongoing Zhuhai Airshow, as reported in SpaceNews. The...
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: Long March 6A breaks apart after launch; SLS soars in debut
Welcome to Edition 5.18 of the Rocket Report! What a year in spaceflight this has been. At the end of 2021, a European rocket put the James Webb Space Telescope successfully into space, and 11 months later NASA's Space Launch System performed an on-target launch. This brings to a close two massive development projects I have tracked for much of my space writing career, and it is so nice that both have a happy ending.
NASA's Artemis 1 launched a solar sail cubesat to an asteroid. It may be in trouble.
A tiny asteroid explorer that launched on NASA's moon mission last week still hasn't phoned home.
Success! NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft slipped into orbit around the moon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13), becoming the first cubesat ever to visit Earth's nearest neighbor.
BBC
Esa mulls Solaris plan to beam solar energy from space
Space chiefs are to investigate whether electricity could be beamed wirelessly from orbit into millions of homes. The European Space Agency will this week likely approve a three-year study to see if having huge solar farms in space could work and be cost effective. The eventual aim is to have...
SpaceNews.com
ESA announces new astronaut class
PARIS — The European Space Agency has selected its first new astronauts in more than a decade, although long-term flight opportunities for the agency’s astronaut corps remain uncertain. At an event here immediately after a briefing on the agency’s new three-year budget Nov. 23, ESA announced a class...
SpaceNews.com
Hungary to spend $100 million on private astronaut mission to ISS
PARIS — The Hungarian government plans to spend $100 million to send an astronaut to the International Space Station in two years through a deal with Axiom Space. In a presentation at the European Space Agency’s ministerial council meeting Nov. 22, Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian foreign minister, said the country was in the middle of a process to select an astronaut to fly on a month-long mission to the ISS in late 2024 or early 2025.
The Next Web
The ESA backs European space tech — what will this mean for local startups?
It’s official. France, Germany and Italy, the three biggest contributors to the European Space Agency, have joined forces to compete with SpaceX. At a meeting this week, the ESA agreed to guarantee the future of the next-generation Ariane 6 and Vega-C rocket launcher systems. According to Stars and Stripes,...
NASA's Orion spacecraft comes within 81 miles of moon's surface
NASA's Orion spacecraft on Monday morning came within 81 miles of the moon's surface in its closest flyby yet in a critical test of the vehicle.
NASDAQ
1 Small Step for NASA, 1 Giant Leap for Space Stocks
At long last, it's happened. NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) is ... in space. For more than a decade, NASA contractors including Boeing (NYSE: BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) have worked to make NASA's vision of an interplanetary megarocket a reality. They've been working on SLS so long, in fact, that one of these companies had time to change its name twice before the work was done. (Northrop absorbed SLS contractor Orbital ATK back in 2017, not long after Orbital ATK itself merged with Alliant Techsystems.)
TechCrunch
Quantum Space, US Space Force talk commercial ops in orbit at TC Sessions: Space
But as the past five years have vividly illustrated, government and defense have come to play a pivotal role in funding and shaping this new market environment. Whether it’s NASA paying out for commercial space station ventures or the U.S. Space Force (USSF) funding novel satellite technologies, it’s clear that private-public partnerships are an integral part of the space industry.
US News and World Report
The coming Moon economy
NASA's successful Moon rocket launch last week will be a boon for private companies, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: As global economic growth slows, space and Moon exploration could become a source of ignition for new ventures and jobs. The successful launch of Artemis I is "opening the door...
UK's First Vertical Rocket May Launch Ahead of Schedule at SaxaVord Spaceport
UK Officials have said that construction of SaxaVord Spaceport, or the location where the country's first vertical rocket will launch beginning next year, is progressing ahead of schedule. Progress Report. Based on a report by Evening Standard, the first concrete platform for a launch pad was finished this month at...
