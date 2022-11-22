KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — The leaders of four Central European countries meeting in a regional summit in Slovakia Thursday emphasized the issues that tie them together and downplayed divisive ones. The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary — met after fault lines appeared in the regional bloc over Hungary’s approach to the war in Ukraine, which its V4 partners have perceived as overly conciliatory toward Russia. While acknowledging significant differences of opinion on how to assist Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion, the leaders said shared interests like energy security, illegal immigration and border protection formed a basis for future V4 cooperation. At a news conference following the meeting in Kosice, Slovakia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that while he agreed with his counterparts that Russia must not be allowed to represent a threat to European security, he will c ontinue to block a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with an aid package worth 18 billion euros ($18.7 billion) in 2023.

