The Massachusetts hockey team takes on UMass Lowell on Friday at 7 p.m. for the first game of the Friendship Four tournament. No. 17 UMass just snapped its five game losing skid against the University of New Hampshire and will look for another game in the win column. The No. 14 River hawks (8-5-0, 5-3-0 Hockey East) will be a tough matchup for the Minutemen (6-5-1, 2-5-0 HEA), as most conference games have shown. Aaron Bohlinger and Taylor Makar are both back in UMass’ lineup, which should help ease the burden on freshmen.

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO