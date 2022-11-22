Read full article on original website
Daily Collegian
UMass suffers blowout loss in final game of the 2022 season
The Massachusetts football team suffered a 44-7 defeat against Army West Point Saturday in its final game of the 2022 season. The Minutemen (1-11) gave up 329 rushing yards and 44 points to conclude a woeful year. The Black Knights (5-6) amassed 396 total yards on the afternoon, scoring on seven different drives.
Daily Collegian
Luke Pavicich is earning the starting role in net for UMass
BELFAST, Northern Ireland — The goaltending questions for the Massachusetts hockey team were answered during its weekend slate of Friendship Four games. Luke Pavicich started in net against Quinnipiac on Saturday night after starting the previous day’s contest against UMass Lowell. There was no alternating of goaltenders; Cole...
Daily Collegian
UMass falls short in Friendship Four with tie against Quinnipiac
BELFAST, Northern Ireland — The Massachusetts hockey team fell short of taking the Belpot trophy back to Amherst after tying Quinnipiac, 2-2, and not finding the back of the net in the shootout. The No. 17 Minutemen (7-5-2, 3-5-0 Hockey East) through 40 minutes fell behind the No. 4...
Daily Collegian
UMass storms back late and holds Drake scoreless in OT to win 100-83
The Massachusetts women’s basketball team completed what some might say was an unthinkable comeback. Drake dominated the latter halves of play, with a 10 point lead over UMass (5-1) with one minute to play in the third. The Bulldogs (2-2) even had a two point lead with 33 seconds in the game.
Daily Collegian
UMass defeats UMass Lowell 2-1 in Friendship Four matchup
BELFAST, Northern Ireland — Games between the Massachusetts hockey team and UMass Lowell almost always go down to the wire, and No. 17 UMass (7-5-1, 3-5-0 Hockey East) coach Greg Carvel is all too familiar with that. That’s why he didn’t do any preparation for Quinnipiac or Dartmouth.
Daily Collegian
UMass hockey pre-show vs UMass Lowell
The Massachusetts hockey team takes on UMass Lowell on Friday at 7 p.m. for the first game of the Friendship Four tournament. No. 17 UMass just snapped its five game losing skid against the University of New Hampshire and will look for another game in the win column. The No. 14 River hawks (8-5-0, 5-3-0 Hockey East) will be a tough matchup for the Minutemen (6-5-1, 2-5-0 HEA), as most conference games have shown. Aaron Bohlinger and Taylor Makar are both back in UMass’ lineup, which should help ease the burden on freshmen.
Daily Collegian
Kenny Connors a key player in win over UMass Lowell
BELFAST, Northern Ireland — The Massachusetts hockey team needed a goal to get on the board and Kenny Connors was the one to come through. Throughout the game both teams were evenly matched, with not one team having an upper hand. The River Hawks (8-6-0, 5-3-0 Hockey East) had the first shot of the game, but the Minutemen (7-5-1, 3-5-0 HEA) were the ones to show up on the board first with the help of Connors.
