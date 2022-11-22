Winter Weather Returns This Week – Travel impacts expected beginning Sunday – Very cold arctic air expected by December 1st. Winter weather is expected to make a return to the local area and the mountain passes starting Sunday afternoon. A new snow storm is expected to begin impacting Highway 58 and Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls as early as noon Sunday. Additional snowfall is expected around Wednesday followed by very cold arctic air settling in the area around December 1st. For more detailed weather briefings please consider becoming a subscriber to our news service. We have daily weather updates and early forecast projections posted regularly in our app.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO