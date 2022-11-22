ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland festival of lights holiday celebration

Ashland, Ore. -- Don't forget to check out the 30th annual Festival of lights that will kick off the holiday celebration in Ashland plaza today. Ashland chamber and travel will produce these fantastic light decorations, with over one million lights to be revealed. At 2 pm, music performances will begin...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Annual Lithia Artisans Christmas Faire is back after 2 years

ASHLAND, Ore. -- The 20th Annual Lithia Artisans Christmas Faire is back after a two year pause due to the pandemic. The show features 50 artists and craftspeople that showcase their items to the public. One jeweler Marcus Scott, has been participating in the market since the year 1994. Scott...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

43rd annual Rogue Valley railroad show

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson county expo will have its 43rd annual rogue river railroad show this weekend. After a two-year hiatus, the rogue valley can finally continue its annual railroad expo. This family event will include a look at historical trains that have been part of railroad history.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Snow Storms and Arctic Air Expected Next Week. Travel Impacts Beginning Sunday

Winter Weather Returns This Week – Travel impacts expected beginning Sunday – Very cold arctic air expected by December 1st. Winter weather is expected to make a return to the local area and the mountain passes starting Sunday afternoon. A new snow storm is expected to begin impacting Highway 58 and Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls as early as noon Sunday. Additional snowfall is expected around Wednesday followed by very cold arctic air settling in the area around December 1st. For more detailed weather briefings please consider becoming a subscriber to our news service. We have daily weather updates and early forecast projections posted regularly in our app.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Central Point Police announces new police chief

CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- At the start of the new year, the Central Point Police Department will have a chief in charge. On Wednesday Central Point Police Chief Kristine Allison announced on Facebook that the City Manager had internally appointed Captain Scott Logue as the next Chief of Police for the city.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in Grants Pass after firing gun near schools

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Portola Drive to a call about a man with a gun. The man, 22-year-old Seth Fox, was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold. He then allegedly fired his gun and drove off in the car. No one was injured.
GRANTS PASS, OR
klcc.org

Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon

Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam

The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Reason.com

Oregon's Newly Legal Magic Mushroom Industry Could Be Strangled by Restrictive Zoning Regulations

Magic mushrooms are starting to win the war on drugs in Oregon. Now comes the harder task of winning approval from local zoning officials. Back in 2020, Beaver State voters passed the first-ever ballot initiative allowing adults 21 and up to consume psilocybin (the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms) in special "psilocybin service centers" with a licensed "facilitator" present. Come January, the Oregon Health Authority will start accepting license applications for such centers.
OREGON STATE
Greyson F

Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town

A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
