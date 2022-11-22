ETHAN (10-1): Syracuse 21, Boston College 17. If Syracuse loses this game Dino Babers should be fired. Full stop. There is no excuse to lose this game and the Orange have some offensive momentum after the Wake game. But, it will be cold on Saturday night, and it’s the last game at Alumni Stadium for a lot of BC’s seniors, just like Wake last week on its senior day. But, SU just has too much talent to let this one slip away and gets its seventh win of the year and a little bit of momentum heading into the bowl game. But, BC covers and it’s a low-scoring affair.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO