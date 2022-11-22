Read full article on original website
TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
Statesboro Mall opens at 6am Black Friday; Santa will arrive Dec. 1
Sunday 1pm-6pm Christmas Eve, December 24th10am-6pm The Statesboro Mall’s Santa Village will officially open on Thursday, December 1, 2022! Santa will arrive that day, and the Mall has lots of fun planned with pajama parties on Tuesdays and ugly Christmas sweater parties on Thursdays. Photo packages will be available...
Children in need go ‘Shopping With The Sheriff’ next month
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Children in need have a chance to shop alongside a local sheriff next month. The Chatham County Sheriff and Chatham County Sheriff Office (CCSO) staff will take 40 children Christmas shopping. Each kid gets $100 to go shopping. Operation Kid Forward, League of Brown and CCSO will raise money for […]
Local ministry gives free meals to people in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local ministry is giving back to the Savannah community in a special way this Thanksgiving holiday. The 4th annual Catherine Jones Ministries Thanksgiving Meal was located at Christ Anglican Church on Bull Street. Reverend Catherine Jones and her team devoted themselves to giving to the people who need it most. […]
YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available
The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
Where to see Christmas tree lightings in Savannah and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: City of Pooler lights their Christmas Tree 2022. We've created a list of all the tree lightings in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Where to see tree lightings. Savannah. Nov. 13: Tree Lighting; Memorial Park in Pooler; Enjoy live...
Saddle Up for Cowboy Christmas Festival to benefit 4H
Mill Creek Equestrian Center is hosting its fourth annual Cowboy Christmas event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 and it promises to be a fun time for attending families. The event will be filled with 35 vendors, Santa Claus, a Christmas costume contest for horses, and more. “It’s a day of...
Plank and Tile to host second annual Tinsel and Tidings holiday market Dec. 1
Plank and Tile will host their second annual Tinsel and Tidings holiday market event to celebrate the holiday season on Thursday, December 1. The event will be from 5-7:30pm at Plank and Tile (9020 US 301-S, Statesboro). Tinsel and Tidings is a vendor event that provides an opportunity for local...
Santa’s Toy Run draws 106 riders and raised over $5,000
Curtis Gay, founder and coordinator of the 20th annual Santa’s Toy Ride which was held Saturday, November 19, 2022, was thrilled with the response from the riders and the community. The ride collected over $5,000 in toys and funds that will help Fostering Bulloch 7th Mile Farm and Hope Chest meet the needs of children this Christmas.
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
Ready to shop for the holidays? 3 of the best Christmas markets can be found in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — For those looking for a Christmas adventure, the Georgia Christmas markets are the place to go. Inspired by European tradition, Christmas markets have begun to have their roots in the United States. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Trips to...
Tina Scott nominated for Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year
Tina Scott, an Adult Education instructor at Ogeechee Technical College, has been nominated by her colleagues for the 2023 TCSG Office of Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award. “Teaching takes a level of patience, grace, and flexibility that few have. Tina has it all, she is one of...
Need a Thanksgiving Day meal? Here is where you can get one on Thanksgiving Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Groups across our area are coming together this morning to help people in need. It's the season of giving and communities are making sure everyone receives a hot meal on Thanksgiving, from the Lowcountry to Savannah. Hilton Head:. Hudson's Seafood House: On Hilton Head Island, Hudson's...
Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday
Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
Fostering Bulloch to host Open House for 7th Mile Farm on Sunday
Fostering Bulloch will host an Open House Fundraising Event for the 7th Mile Farm on Sunday, November 20th, 2022. The event will take place from 4pm-8pm and will give the community an opportunity to see the progress made on the 7th Mile Farm. Through generous donations and countless volunteer hours, it has truly come a long way.
Toys for Tots accepting toys around town; Application deadline is Dec. 2
The Statesboro Jaycees’ Toys for Tots 2022 toy drive is well underway in the Boro. With the guidance of Toys for Tots Coordinator Mr. Willie Haynes, the Statesboro Jaycees will be overseeing the application process, gathering and organizing toys, and distributing them to families in time for the holidays in Bulloch County.
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday
Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
Jasper County authors publish first books
Two authors with ties to Jasper County recently published their first books and each plans to write at least one more in the future. Lenora L. Wright and Arthur S. Benjamin have published books, now available for purchase, with completely different subjects. One is a children's book; the other is geared to a more diverse audience.
Let It Snow! Planetarium’s holiday show will delight kids from 1 to 92
The Georgia Southern University Planetarium will once again host its incredibly popular holiday show, “Let It Snow,” on Saturday, December 3. The show is like being inside a giant snowglobe of holiday cheer and is always a fan favorite. It has been shown at the planetarium since 2014, though the last two years were canceled. It will be the last show of the semester, and the public is invited to enjoy the holiday animations and sing along with the music.
