Statesboro, GA

WJCL

TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Local ministry gives free meals to people in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local ministry is giving back to the Savannah community in a special way this Thanksgiving holiday. The 4th annual Catherine Jones Ministries Thanksgiving Meal was located at Christ Anglican Church on Bull Street. Reverend Catherine Jones and her team devoted themselves to giving to the people who need it most. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available

The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
Grice Connect

Saddle Up for Cowboy Christmas Festival to benefit 4H

Mill Creek Equestrian Center is hosting its fourth annual Cowboy Christmas event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 and it promises to be a fun time for attending families. The event will be filled with 35 vendors, Santa Claus, a Christmas costume contest for horses, and more. “It’s a day of...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Santa’s Toy Run draws 106 riders and raised over $5,000

Curtis Gay, founder and coordinator of the 20th annual Santa’s Toy Ride which was held Saturday, November 19, 2022, was thrilled with the response from the riders and the community. The ride collected over $5,000 in toys and funds that will help Fostering Bulloch 7th Mile Farm and Hope Chest meet the needs of children this Christmas.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday

Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop

Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday

Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Jasper County authors publish first books

Two authors with ties to Jasper County recently published their first books and each plans to write at least one more in the future. Lenora L. Wright and Arthur S. Benjamin have published books, now available for purchase, with completely different subjects. One is a children's book; the other is geared to a more diverse audience.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Let It Snow! Planetarium’s holiday show will delight kids from 1 to 92

The Georgia Southern University Planetarium will once again host its incredibly popular holiday show, “Let It Snow,” on Saturday, December 3. The show is like being inside a giant snowglobe of holiday cheer and is always a fan favorite. It has been shown at the planetarium since 2014, though the last two years were canceled. It will be the last show of the semester, and the public is invited to enjoy the holiday animations and sing along with the music.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
