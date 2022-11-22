ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Levis, Ruffolo carry Kentucky past rival Louisville 26-13

Will Levis passed for two touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to Barion Brown in the third quarter, Matt Ruffolo kicked a career-best four field goals and Kentucky topped archrival Louisville 26-13 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive Governor’s Cup victory. The Wildcats (7-5) limped in with five losses in seven...
LEXINGTON, KY

