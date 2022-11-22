MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Christmas in the Park kicked off Friday at Mike Miller Park. People began to drive in to look at the lights on display and donate to Marshall County nonprofit CASA by the Lakes. As in years past, this event is a partnership between Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative and a number of Marshall County nonprofits. This year, eight organizations participated. But Friday night, CASA by the Lakes accepted donations at their gingerbread house on site.

