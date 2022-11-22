Read full article on original website
Mike Miller Park's Christmas in Park begins, bringing beautiful lights to support good causes
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Christmas in the Park kicked off Friday at Mike Miller Park. People began to drive in to look at the lights on display and donate to Marshall County nonprofit CASA by the Lakes. As in years past, this event is a partnership between Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative and a number of Marshall County nonprofits. This year, eight organizations participated. But Friday night, CASA by the Lakes accepted donations at their gingerbread house on site.
Paducah Railroad Museum hosts Polar Express event
PADUCAH — Get you and your family in the Christmas spirit with crafts, songs, story time and pictures with Santa at the Paducah Railroad Museum's Polar Express Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with sessions at 10 a.m., 11 a.m.,...
Christmas parades kick off this weekend
Shopping and Christmas light displays aren't the only holiday traditions that return this weekend. Community Christmas parades also get started on Saturday, but the bulk of the celebrations will be next weekend. Here's the schedule:. SATURDAY, NOV. 26. Mayfield's parade participants will line up Saturday at 3 pm near Mayfield...
Registration now open for next year's Iron Mom half marathon
PADUCAH — As the end of the year creeps ever closer, you may be setting goals for next year. If being more physically active is a resolution you plan to make, you could go ahead and sign up for next year's Mercy Health Iron Mom Half Marathon. Registration for...
Community Kitchen teams up with Big Ed's to serve big Thanksgiving feast
PADUCAH — Community Kitchen in Paducah once again provided Thanksgiving meals for free on Thursday. The nonprofit partnered with local restaurant Big Ed's because organizers expected an even larger turnout than usual. Several hundred people were served before noon. Both the dine-in and drive-thru options were crowded with people...
Shoppers brave crowds, early alarms for Black Friday deals
PADUCAH — The day started pretty early for many of you as shoppers woke up before dawn getting in line at many major retailers in the region to try and find the best Black Friday deals and freebies. But that's not the only reason people sacrificed sleep Friday morning.
Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving returns for in-person meal at local church
MURRAY, KY — Soup for the Soul organized the Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving in the gymnasium of Murray First United Methodist Church. Previously, the event has been held in the Murray Banquet Center. This was also the group's first dine-in meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The past few years have been takeout and delivery only.
Active dachshund mix seeking forever home, good with kids
PADUCAH — All Sassy wants for Christmas is to find her forever home. She's a beautiful dachshund-mix who's spayed, fully vetted, housebroken and great with kids, according to Creatures Great and Small. Sassy is a little bit too active for her current owner, the rescue says, so she needs...
31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade scheduled for Dec. 3
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be Saturday, December 3. The parade will start at 6 p.m. along Illinois Avenue. According to the city, street closures for the parade start at 5 p.m. See a detour map from the city below. Other holiday events...
Martha's Vineyard continues Thanksgiving tradition of feeding community members, including those who are homebound
PADUCAH — Martha's Vineyard in Paducah saw a large crowd on Thanksgiving. For more than three decades, the local nonprofit has served a free Thanksgiving meal for the community. This year, Martha's Vineyard is seeing more people in need of food assistance. The ministry also provided a lot of...
Black Friday sales take new shape post pandemic restrictions
PADUCAH — Over the past few years, Black Friday has looked different. COVID-19 pandemic-related capacity limits and other restrictions limited how many people stood in line. The pandemic also contributed to an already dwindling turnout in the age of online shopping. As we saw this Black Friday, the consumer...
Marcella's Kitchen resumes in-person Thanksgiving meal after serving to-go only last year
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Over in Marshall County, Kentucky, Marcella's Kitchen served its Thanksgiving meal in person, after serving to-go only last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie were just a few of the Thanksgiving classics on the menu. The kitchen opened...
Mayfield Christmas Parade to result in temporary road closure on Saturday evening
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield-Graves County Lions Club Christmas Parade will cause a temporary closure along a section of KY 121-Business on Saturday evening. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the parade is primarily traveling southward on KY 121-Business/South 6th St./Paris Road from Walnut St. The parade will turn east on to East Douthitt St. and will end at Mayfield High School.
Tornado survivor gives Thanksgiving meals to truck drivers
LYON COUNTY, KY — Tornado survivor Crystal Monaghan spent her Thanksgiving handing out meals to truck drivers. She was at the Huck's gas station off of exit 40 near Kuttawa. Monaghan lost both of her parents and her home during the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10. She got...
Wake up Weather: 11/25/2022
PADUCAH — Mild start to the morning with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Rain in the forecast this weekend.
Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents
PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
‘Stuff the Backpacks’ holiday drive in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A holiday drive in southern Illinois is collecting items to stuff the backpacks collecting during the “Backpacks for Buddies” program. According to a release from State Representative Dave Severin’s office, they’ll be collecting toiletry and other personal care items for children placed in emergency foster care.
Community devastated by December tornadoes thankful for kindness of strangers
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - As many across Kentucky head to their Thanksgiving destination, the communities impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes are still working to rebuild. We spoke with Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan who says the city’s landscape has changed since December 10, 2021, but the hearts of everyone are still Mayfield Strong.
Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray
Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
Crews to begin prep work for Phase 1 of extensive North Friendship Road reconstruction project
PADUCAH — North Friendship Road will look different starting on Dec. 1 as crews begin prep work on Phase One of an extensive reconstruction project. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, drivers can expect the section of North Friendship Road between Lone Oak Road and Blandville Road to include several short sections of one-lane traffic with alternating flow, which could cause delays.
