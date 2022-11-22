ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread

On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
SuperTalk 1270

MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting

The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers

Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Boston

First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: These Two Ohio Bucks With Legs, Antlers Intertwined Have Hunters Sounding Off

Renowned outdoorsman Steven Rinella posted a crazy picture of two dead bucks who have their antlers—and their legs—entwined with each other. The post doesn’t offer much explanation as to how these two bucks ended up in this exact predicament, but we can safely assume they were sparring and got too intertwined. We can assume they then died after not being able to free themselves.
OHIO STATE
CBS San Francisco

Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought

SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy