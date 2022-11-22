Read full article on original website
South Dakota Bowhunter Arrows 200-Plus-Inch Nontypical Buck
Sam Vedvei used his deep knowledge of deer movement from a lifetime of hunting his family farm to knock down a South Dakota slammer on October 18. He tagged the heavy-racked 17-pointer with only 15 minutes of shooting light remaining. The nontypical 8 x 9 green scores just over 200 inches.
Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread
On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers
Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
AOL Corp
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States
The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers
A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence
In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
LOOK: These Two Ohio Bucks With Legs, Antlers Intertwined Have Hunters Sounding Off
Renowned outdoorsman Steven Rinella posted a crazy picture of two dead bucks who have their antlers—and their legs—entwined with each other. The post doesn’t offer much explanation as to how these two bucks ended up in this exact predicament, but we can safely assume they were sparring and got too intertwined. We can assume they then died after not being able to free themselves.
Missouri Hunter Arrows Buck Locked Up With the Antlers of a Deadhead
When Missouri resident Mike Lewis first saw a trail-cam picture of this buck, he says it “looked like he had a piece of black fabric or plastic stuck in his rack.” The truth, it turns out, is far more interesting. The buck had the entire rack and skull of another deer lodged in its antlers. Here’s how the hunt went down.
Maine Hunter Tags 9-Point Buck Locked Up with a Dead 10-Pointer
Close encounters with mature bucks are hard to come by in the Maine woods. But finding a pair of shooters with their antlers locked together is another level of rare altogether. That’s what Adam Blanchette of Lebanon, Maine happened upon while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on the morning of November 10.
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear Charges Truck At Full Speed On Montana Highway
No one wants to see a mama grizz running at ya full speed. There’s not much good that can come from it regardless of the situation. Even with the protection of a truck, my heart would start pumping a lot harder than normal. Grizzly bears are one of the...
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm
A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
There’s a Hidden Town in Minnesota Most People Have Never Visited
This remote Minnesota community just might be the state's best-kept secret. In fact, most residents of the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes don't even know of its existence. If you're inclined to visit this hidden spot, you're gonna want to bring a map, and maybe some rubber boots. Let's just...
Missing hiker in Olympic National Park not expected to survive, family says
SEATTLE — An overdue hiker who went missing in Olympic National Park is presumed dead. Laura Macke, 35, was reported missing Nov. 2. She was hiking alone in the national park and had a backcountry permit for Oct. 30-31. Macke’s family said Thursday in a Facebook post that search...
Ticked-Off Bison Brutally Headbutts Moron Who Pet Its Head: VIDEO
A simple rule most Yellowstone National Park tourists can’t understand: Don’t mess with the bison. In this viral clip posted to Instagram, one tourist walks right up to a massive bison and repeatedly pats it on the head. When the man first approaches the bison, it looked like...
