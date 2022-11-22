Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
pethelpful.com
Shelter Dog in Texas at Risk of Euthanasia Needs a Hero to Save Him
It is heartbreaking to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption with no one interested in taking them home. There's nothing more tragic than knowing there are sweet and loving dogs deprived of the care and attention they deserve. One dog is desperately looking for some love at a shelter in Texas and the video of this pup is so important to watch.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season
These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
Featured pets — Nov. 19
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Jack, a male beagle, and Snickers, a female cat. Jack is a typical beagle; he loves to follow his nose. For most of Jack’s life, he was a working dog. When he would no longer hunt, his owner decided to relinquish him to the shelter. Jack has had limited interactions with people outside his previous family and can be a little shy when meeting knew people. Jack is still transitioning to indoor life, and we hope his next family shows him what it means to be a companion pet.
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
pethelpful.com
South Carolina Shelter Is Overflowing With Puppies Who Need Loving Homes
Unfortunately, there are many dogs across the country in search of a loving home. It breaks our hearts to know there are so many sweet puppies left wondering when it will be their turn to be loved, like these puppies are in this South Carolina shelter. Darlington Humane Society is...
34 Dogs Rescued from Dog Meat Trade Are Preparing for Homes 'Where They Can Finally Enjoy Life'
Dozens of dogs are set to fly to the U.S. to find their forever homes. According to a release from Humane Society International (HSI), HSI/Korea and its partners recently rescued 34 dogs from the dog meat trade in South Korea. The canines, including friendly pups named Romeo, Nuri, Daisy, Phoenix,...
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
Las Vegas dog owners claim online pet sitting app responsible for losing dogs
At least 2 families who used the Rover app to hire a dog sitter explain how their dogs got out while in the care of the Rover sitter and their dogs have yet to be located.
natureworldnews.com
Chihuahua Dies After Celebrity Mountain Lion ‘P-22’ Aggressively Pounces on Pet Dogs
A mountain lion with celebrity status known as "P-22" shocked a man walking several pet dogs when he pounced on and killed a chihuahua in the Griffith Park-Hollywood neighborhood. In the Griffith Park-Silver Lake-Hollywood region, a mountain lion that frequents residential areas is reportedly becoming more aggressive. A man walking...
Woman Asks for Sign From Deceased Daughter and Gets an Answer Almost Immediately
She felt her presence so she asked.
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
Puppies With 'Severe Genetic Anomalies' Rescued From Backyard Breeder
"Each of them will need a cart, or prosthetic to aid them in mobility," rescue owner Zach Skow told Newsweek.
Senior Dog Makes Progress at Foster Home Melts Hearts: 'Seeking Affection'
Senior rescue dogs in shelters in the U.S only have a 25 percent adoption rate, compared to 60 percent for puppies.
Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair
A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
