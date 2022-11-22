ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU Soccer advances to program's 13th College Cup with 1-0 win over Arkansas

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State soccer advanced to the College Cup with a 1-0 win over Arkansas on Saturday evening. The Seminoles' game-winning goal came on a Razorbacks' own goal. FSU is now 11-4-2 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The win will send FSU to its 13th College Cup (third straight) as they continue the quest for the program's fourth national title. This will be head coach Brian Pensky's first appearance in the College Cup.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats UF to finish 9-3

No. 16 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) capped off a major leap of a third season under head coach Mike Norvell on Friday with a win over the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC), improving by four wins from last season. The Seminoles earned every inch of the win, fighting off...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU Soccer in Elite 8 action against Arkansas

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State, the No. 1 overall national seed in the 2023 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament, will host No. 3 regional seed Arkansas on Saturday at 5 p.m. in an Elite Eight tilt from the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, Fla. The winner will advance to the College Cup. FSU is seeking their third consecutive trip to the College Cup and their 13th in program history. The match can be viewed on ESPN+.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida

Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak

A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF

The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU drops to 1-5 after embarrassing loss to Siena: What’s wrong with the Seminoles?

Coming off their first win of the season on Monday against the Mercer Bears, there was some hope that maybe FSU’s darkest days were behind them. The depth is slowly improving as some of the injured players are working their way back into playing shape. The defensive intensity looked a little better against Mercer and Cam’Ron Fletcher has a breakout game setting a career high.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Florida

Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on FSU

The Florida Gators will finish off the regular season on Friday night in Tallahassee as they take on the Florida State Seminoles. GatorCountry is live in Tallahassee and brings you a new photo gallery from Gator Walk as the Gators enter the stadium ahead of Friday’s game. David Bowie...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

