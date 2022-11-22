Read full article on original website
Column: One man's field storming, is another man's party at the 50-yard line
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State outlasted Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Less than a minute after a fourth down pass by UF quarterback Anthony Richardson hit the grass between a pair of FSU defenders, the Seminoles were on the field to celebrate. And it wasn't just the...
FSU Soccer advances to program's 13th College Cup with 1-0 win over Arkansas
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State soccer advanced to the College Cup with a 1-0 win over Arkansas on Saturday evening. The Seminoles' game-winning goal came on a Razorbacks' own goal. FSU is now 11-4-2 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The win will send FSU to its 13th College Cup (third straight) as they continue the quest for the program's fourth national title. This will be head coach Brian Pensky's first appearance in the College Cup.
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats UF to finish 9-3
No. 16 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) capped off a major leap of a third season under head coach Mike Norvell on Friday with a win over the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC), improving by four wins from last season. The Seminoles earned every inch of the win, fighting off...
Live Updates: FSU Soccer in Elite 8 action against Arkansas
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State, the No. 1 overall national seed in the 2023 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament, will host No. 3 regional seed Arkansas on Saturday at 5 p.m. in an Elite Eight tilt from the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, Fla. The winner will advance to the College Cup. FSU is seeking their third consecutive trip to the College Cup and their 13th in program history. The match can be viewed on ESPN+.
Recruits react to Florida State's epic victory against Florida, becoming state champions
The Seminoles made the most of their opportunity with recruits tuned in around the country.
QB Brock Glenn felt at home this weekend during his visit to FSU
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State quarterback commitment Brock Glenn got his first taste of a game-day atmosphere at Doak Campbell Stadium. Safe to say, he wasn’t disappointed in watching his future team beat rival Florida 45-38 in front of a rowdy crowd of 79,560. “It was amazing. The atmosphere...
CFB World Reacts to Questionable Calls on Last Drive of FSU-Florida
The battle for the Sunshine State was filled with chaos and some interesting officiating down the stretch.
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak
A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF
The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
Florida State releases uniform combination for Black Friday rivalry game against Florida
The Seminoles have dropped their uniform combination for a Friday night matchup with the Gators.
Florida vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of traditional in-state rivals meet up in the Sunshine State the day after Thanksgiving as Florida and Florida State square off in college football's Week 13 action on Friday. Florida State comes in at 8-3 overall, eclipsing the 8-win mark for the first time since 2016 in a breakout season ...
Florida vs. Florida State prediction, game time, TV/streaming: Week 13 college football schedule
Florida vs. Florida State prediction, game time, TV, streaming: Week 13 college football scheduleHow to watchWhen: Fri., Nov. 25 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Predictions, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change ...
5 memorable games between Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles
The Gators and Seminoles will meet for the 66th time Friday night as No. 16 Florida State hosts rival Florida for the first time since 2018. It's been a long time since the Gators last traveled to Tallahassee after the 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19. Florida State is...
FSU drops to 1-5 after embarrassing loss to Siena: What’s wrong with the Seminoles?
Coming off their first win of the season on Monday against the Mercer Bears, there was some hope that maybe FSU’s darkest days were behind them. The depth is slowly improving as some of the injured players are working their way back into playing shape. The defensive intensity looked a little better against Mercer and Cam’Ron Fletcher has a breakout game setting a career high.
Staff Predictions: Florida Gators at #16 Florida State Seminoles
The IB staff makes predictions for the rivalry matchup between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles
Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
WATCH: 5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams talks FSU-UF experience, possible official visit to another school
5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams spoke to Noles247 exclusively following his visit for the FSU-UF game last night. He spoke about his impressions of FSU's offense in the game, the environment inside Doak Campebell Stadium, his commitment status as well as a possible official visit to another program down the stretch. Here's that video interview:
Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on FSU
The Florida Gators will finish off the regular season on Friday night in Tallahassee as they take on the Florida State Seminoles. GatorCountry is live in Tallahassee and brings you a new photo gallery from Gator Walk as the Gators enter the stadium ahead of Friday’s game. David Bowie...
VIP SCOOP: 4-star JUCO OL visiting Florida State today
'Noles hosting talented junior college offensive lineman on campus today. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
