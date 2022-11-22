ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson addresses future, reflects on FSU performance

Roughly 20 minutes removed from leading an ultimately unsuccessful comeback attempt in the fourth quarter against his team’s annual in-state rival, the No. 16-ranked Florida State Seminoles, Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson quietly entered UF’s postgame press conference with a stoic look on his face. As he took...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida State victory instant reaction

The Florida State Seminoles battled to a close victory over the Florida Gators on Friday night. It was the kind of game that leaves you yelling at your TV long after the game ends and the instant reactions begin. Come in and join Trey and CoachAB as they break things down right after.
FSU Soccer advances to program's 13th College Cup with 1-0 win over Arkansas

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State soccer advanced to the College Cup with a 1-0 win over Arkansas on Saturday evening. The Seminoles' game-winning goal came on a Razorbacks' own goal. FSU is now 11-4-2 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The win will send FSU to its 13th College Cup (third straight) as they continue the quest for the program's fourth national title. This will be head coach Brian Pensky's first appearance in the College Cup.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State

Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak

A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Live Updates: FSU Soccer in Elite 8 action against Arkansas

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State, the No. 1 overall national seed in the 2023 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament, will host No. 3 regional seed Arkansas on Saturday at 5 p.m. in an Elite Eight tilt from the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, Fla. The winner will advance to the College Cup. FSU is seeking their third consecutive trip to the College Cup and their 13th in program history. The match can be viewed on ESPN+.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
