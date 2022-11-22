Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night.

On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was harmed during this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues investigating this case. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective C. Simpson by calling (302) 752-3855. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 112222 0739

-End-

