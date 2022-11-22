Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision in Laurel Area

Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Horsey Church Road in the area of Chandler Road. As a result, the roadway will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional details will be released once they become available.

