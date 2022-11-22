Read full article on original website
How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes
CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
Is it Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Indiana?
Warming up your vehicle on those cold winter mornings is actually illegal to do in some states, but is Indiana one of them?. Practically everyone does it. When you get ready for work each morning during the winter, you go outside and "warm up" your vehicle, go back inside for a few minutes, and then by the time you go back into your car, it's nice and toasty. Let's be honest, nobody wants to sit inside a freezing cold vehicle. Of course, letting your car idle like that to wait for it to get warm inside does play a role on the environment. According to IN.gov:
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
WKYT 27
‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
Kentucky Woman Loves Green Bean Casserole and She Wants You to Love It Too
Move over, Christmas! For me, Thanksgiving is truly the "most wonderful time of the year." I, like other folks I know, am in love with all the delicious food and casseroles that are brought to the table over the Thanksgiving holiday. I absolutely LOVE pumpkin pie and I will cut somebody for a heaping helping of sweet potato casserole.
KFVS12
Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Best Stores in Indiana for Black Friday Deals
We are a few days away from the infamous Black Friday. If you're planning on taking advantage of the discounts, you might want to know what stores are offering the best deals. Black Friday deals have changed a lot over the past couple of years. Traditionally, folks would arrive at stores hours before they would open the morning after Thanksgiving to snag the best deals of the year. Now, folks are able to snag Black Friday deals weeks ahead of the actual shopping holiday at some stores. Not only that, but they don't have to actually get out in the crazy traffic and shopper madness. Many stores now allow you to take advantage of these deals online. That being said, what stores are offering the best Black Friday deals?
Food Study Reveals What an Ideal Indiana Thanksgiving Plate Looks Like
Take a moment and picture the perfect plate of food on Thanksgiving. What does that look like? Your plate will surely include some meat, a couple of side dishes, and if your plate is big enough, a dessert or two. So, which of those things are you going with? Keep your plate in mind – we’ll come back to that in a little bit.
Kentucky Company Guilty of Dumping Contaminated Railroad Ties in Chenango County
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company will have to pay the consequences for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties with hazardous materials in Chenango County and trying to cover it up with fake receipts. James and New York State Department of Environmental...
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
10 States Where You’re Most Likely to Get Cancer
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Cancer...
What Stores are Open on Christmas Day in Indiana?
Need to know what stores will be open on Christmas? Options are extremely limited as most locations are closed down for the entire day so families can have that time together. It's best to take care of the bulk of your shopping needs on Christmas Eve or prior. But if you are needing gasoline, or needing to grab your last-minute stocking stuffers, Motrin for a fever, or if you require some caffeine, here is a list of all the national chain stores that will be open on Christmas Day!
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
Tennessee Skybridge Lighting Up In The Most Beautiful Way For Christmas
WHERE IS AMERICA'S LONGEST SUSPENDED WALKING BRIDGE?. Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park is where you will find the SkyBridge. The bridge is 680 feet in length and allows guests to walk across it all throughout the year. Here's the amazing description from Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park FB;. Located in the heart of downtown...
15 Fascinating Destinations To See Christmas Lights in Kentucky & Indiana
If you are a fan of Christmas lights we've mapped out 15 fascinating destinations in Kentucky and Indiana that you do not want to miss and they're within driving distance!. Take the family to enjoy over 700,000 lights and more than 50 displays as you drive through Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, for the annual outdoor family-lighted holiday displays. The lights will be on display from November 27-January 2.
Why This Adorable Kentucky Songbird is Called “The Butcher Bird”
It isn't often that I get to write a headline that pairs the words adorable, vicious, and slay, but that is really the only way to describe the native Kentucky species commonly known as the 'Butcherbird.'. Meet The Butcher. No, not this Butcher. Commonly known as the Butcherbird or Butcher...
Which Indiana City is One of the Best Places in the Country to Go for Thanksgiving?
What does that headline even mean? What makes one city a better place to go for Thanksgiving than another? There are, apparently, a lot of factors to take into consideration - things like the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, the number of pumpkin patches, travel, and weather. Like it or not, Thanksgiving is big business for a lot of companies, so the financial aspect of the holiday cannot be overlooked.
Will Kentucky Have a Snow Plow Named Plowy McPlowface?
Imagine this: You're driving down a Kentucky highway trying to get home sometime this winter after Mother Nature covered your area in a blanket of snow. As you creep along you see headlights in the distance heading the opposite direction. As the lights draw closer, you see a rooster tail of snow being thrown into the air and realize it's one of the state's snow plows out doing its job of trying to clear the road for drivers like you. As it passes you, you glance over to take a look and notice a name displayed across its side. Is it the driver's name? Nope. It's the name of the plow itself, and it's a name created by residents like you.
WHAS 11
'I couldn't sleep': Grant County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket
DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman has won the first $1 million prize on the Kentucky Lottery’s new $50, 500X Scratch-off ticket. Lottery officials say the Dry Ridge woman, who wants to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket earlier this month out of a vending machine at Crittenden Fast Lane.
