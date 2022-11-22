ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise City Council members and union reps react to controversial former police captain

Over the weekend we learned that a former Boise Police captain was speaking at the American Renaissance Conference in Burns, Tennessee. The organization’s website is part of the New Century Foundation, which the Southern Poverty Law Center calls “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of Blacks to Whites.”
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

BPD Union reacts to former Captain's participation in questionable conference

BOISE, Idaho — Police unions, departments and associations across the state have spoken out, condemning a former Boise Police Department Captain’s participation in a questionable conference over the weekend. The conference host, American Renaissance has been designated as a “white nationalist hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Retired Boise Police captain was engaging in racist rhetoric during his employment with BPD

BOISE, Idaho — A group of white supremacists converged on Burns, Tennessee, this past weekend for the American Renaissance conference. It's sponsored by the New Century Foundation, which is defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a think tank that promotes "pseudo-scientific studies and research that purports to show the inferiority of blacks to whites." A recently-retired Patrol Captain from the Boise Police Department, Matthew Bryngelson, was slated to speak at this white nationalist conference, under the pseudonym "Daniel Vinyard."
BOISE, ID
KREM

Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence

BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready

Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa School District teacher placed on administrative leave

BOISE, Idaho — An employee at the Nampa School District (NSD) has been placed on administrative leave, after he was charged with two felonies. Jefferson Davis, a math and special education teacher at West Middle School in Nampa, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, on two felony charges: video voyeurism (Idaho State Code: 18-6605) and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object (Idaho State Code: 18-6608).
NAMPA, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Hawley Troxell joins with Witherspoon Kelley

Boise-headquartered Hawley Troxell and a team of approximately 30 attorneys from Witherspoon Kelley are joining together in a move intended to expand and enhance services for clients in Coeur d'Alene, Spokane and across the Northwest. With the expansion, Hawley Troxell will have operations in Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Reno, Spokane and Yakima, and ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home

It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
FRUITLAND, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Turkey Alternatives Are More Common On Thanksgiving Than Most Know

If gratitude is the star on Thanksgiving, is what we feast on really all that important? If you ask me, my answer is a firm "no." It's only been a few years since I learned of others who felt the same as me. As it turns out, we're not the rare birds many of us thought we were. Contesting turkey at Thanksgiving is a dilemma as old as the holiday itself.
BOISE, ID
KREM

University of Idaho parents discuss sending students back to campus

BOISE, Idaho — Heather Cook just wants her daughter safe. But after the killing of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, Cook said safe might mean staying home for the rest of the semester. Cook is not alone; many students went home early for Thanksgiving break. Without...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

What we know about the 4 University of Idaho murders

On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus house. No suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders. Boise State Public Radio’s James Dawson joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to share the latest on the case. This article was originally...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Beware the tax scam: AG's office warns of resurgence in mailer fraud

The Attorney General of Idaho is warning the public of a resurgence in a mail-in tax scam targeting folks around the state. The letters are sent by mail from the “Ada County Tax Processing Unit,” which does not exist, and feature a seal with an eagle made to look official. The mailers tell recipients they owe unpaid taxes and a lien will be put on their property until the debt is paid.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

