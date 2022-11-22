Ester L. Vinson, 97, died Tuesday (11/22) at Harrison Springs Healthcare in Corydon, IN. She is survived by her sister: Doris Jean Embrey of Brandenburg; and a brother: Norman Vinson of Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will be held Sunday, (11/27) at 3:00 P.M. EST at First Baptist Church in Brandenburg with burial to follow in Cap Anderson Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 1 Eastern Sunday afternoon. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church or to Southern Care Hospice Services in New Albany, Indiana. The Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO