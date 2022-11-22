Read full article on original website
wxbc1043.com
Body Of Former Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. To Lie In State In Frankfort
FRANKFORT (11/24/22) – The body of the late Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown, Jr. will lie in state at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort on Tuesday (11/29) for the public to pay their respects. Brown, who served as Governor from 1979 to 1983, died Monday at the age of 88. A news release from the Governor’s office says a private memorial service will be held at the Capitol on Wednesday (11/30).
wxbc1043.com
Sazerac To Build Bourbon Warehouses, Expand Cooperage In London
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Sazerac will invest $600 million to build nearly 20 barrel warehouses creating up to 50 jobs and expand a cooperage in London. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says Louisville-based Sazerac will purchase the Rowland Acres Industrial Park from the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority to build the new barrel storage warehouses. In addition, the project includes a 72,000-square-foot expansion of Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage to increase production capacity for barrels used to store the company’s aging whiskies. Officials said work will begin soon and the first seven barrel warehouses are expected to be completed by spring 2025.
