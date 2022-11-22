Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Top-rated Red Burgundy wines can be found at affordable prices
Did all enjoy a lovely Thanksgiving holiday? I’m compiling my column on Sunday in an effort to help the hardworking editorial folks with the logjam that occurs whenever a holiday conflicts with deadlines. Alavida Malbec, along with its fair price, delicious aromas and flavors, has a lot to recommend...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
Comments / 0