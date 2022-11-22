ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Mercury

After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda

Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources.  While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Virginia set to reverse trans students’ rights in public schools

Christiansburg, Virginia — The mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has reignited concerns in the LGBTQ community over safety and discrimination. More than half of states in the U.S. have little to no protections for transgender people, and as early as next week, Virginia could reverse its limited rights in public schools.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Governor Glenn Youngkin, YIMBY-in-chief?

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and California Democrats could hardly be further apart politically; however, their diagnoses of what is wrong with America’s housing market sound uncannily similar: Excessive regulation has hindered new housing construction, driving up home prices to the point of hurting the broader economy.  After a string of big legislative wins in Sacramento […] The post Governor Glenn Youngkin, YIMBY-in-chief? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight

The Virginia General Assembly has passed lots of legislation on charitable gaming lately. So much, in fact, that a state senator now claims his colleagues passed a law that accidentally canceled out a different law approved two weeks earlier. The legal sleuthing by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, could potentially upend the General Assembly’s efforts to […] The post ‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
baltimorenews.net

Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi’s statement in October regarding ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

Earlier today Governor Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Sears, and Attorney General Miyares came to Norfolk to make a series of announcements that they claim will address or reduce violence in twelve Virginia cities, including Norfolk. Several of my fellow elected Commonwealth’s Attorneys and I received invitations to attend this event, but...
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Skip Barber Racing School to Relocate Headquarters in Virginia and Establish Performance Driving School

Automotive education and entertainment company to invest $8.9 million, create 24 jobs in Halifax County. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Skip Barber Racing School, the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County. VIR will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility within the Motorsport Technology Park to lease to Skip Barber Racing School for the operation. Virginia successfully competed with California and Texas for the project, which will create 24 new jobs.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
beckersasc.com

Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations

Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

