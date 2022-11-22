Automotive education and entertainment company to invest $8.9 million, create 24 jobs in Halifax County. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Skip Barber Racing School, the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County. VIR will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility within the Motorsport Technology Park to lease to Skip Barber Racing School for the operation. Virginia successfully competed with California and Texas for the project, which will create 24 new jobs.

HALIFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO