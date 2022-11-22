Read full article on original website
Related
Chesapeake Shooting: WUSA9 reached out to 140 Virginia lawmakers, here's what some say about gun violence prevention
VIRGINIA, USA — In light of yet another mass shooting, WUSA9 reached out to all 140 Virginia lawmakers in the General Assembly to ask how they would prevent further gun violence. WUSA9 made the requests following a week-and-a-half of violence in the Commonwealth. On Tuesday night, an employee walked...
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
Sand Hills Express
Virginia set to reverse trans students’ rights in public schools
Christiansburg, Virginia — The mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has reignited concerns in the LGBTQ community over safety and discrimination. More than half of states in the U.S. have little to no protections for transgender people, and as early as next week, Virginia could reverse its limited rights in public schools.
Washington Examiner
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
fox5dc.com
President Biden calls Virginia Walmart shooting rampage a 'horrific and senseless act of violence'
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said the Virginia Walmart shooting rampage was a "horrific and senseless act of violence" in a statement released Wednesday morning. Biden said he and the first lady are mourning the loss of the six people killed when a store employee opened fired Tuesday night. Police say the shooter then turned the gun on himself.
Franklin News Post
Equality Virginia urges Youngkin to repeal transgender policies in light of Colo. shooting
RICHMOND — LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Virginia sent a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and State Superintendent Jillian Balow on Tuesday urging the administration to rescind its proposed policies regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students in light of last week’s mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Governor Glenn Youngkin, YIMBY-in-chief?
Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and California Democrats could hardly be further apart politically; however, their diagnoses of what is wrong with America’s housing market sound uncannily similar: Excessive regulation has hindered new housing construction, driving up home prices to the point of hurting the broader economy. After a string of big legislative wins in Sacramento […] The post Governor Glenn Youngkin, YIMBY-in-chief? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight
The Virginia General Assembly has passed lots of legislation on charitable gaming lately. So much, in fact, that a state senator now claims his colleagues passed a law that accidentally canceled out a different law approved two weeks earlier. The legal sleuthing by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, could potentially upend the General Assembly’s efforts to […] The post ‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
restonnow.com
Virginia history standards criticized by local teacher unions sent back to drawing board
Fairfax County’s teacher unions expressed relief after new state-proposed history standards were rejected by a governor-appointed board late last week. On Thursday evening (Nov. 17), Virginia’s Board of Education voted unanimously to again delay approving new history standards drafted by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). The proposed...
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
Virginia lawmaker renews push to lower voting age to 16 in local elections
A Virginia Democrat wants to lower the voting age for local elections to 16, a change to the state’s constitution that voters would ultimately need to approve.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi’s statement in October regarding ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
Earlier today Governor Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Sears, and Attorney General Miyares came to Norfolk to make a series of announcements that they claim will address or reduce violence in twelve Virginia cities, including Norfolk. Several of my fellow elected Commonwealth’s Attorneys and I received invitations to attend this event, but...
America’s first Thanksgiving overshadowed by what happened in Virginia soon thereafter
TWO YEARS AGO we marked the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving in New England. Remembered and retold as an allegory for perseverance and cooperation, the story of that first Thanksgiving has become an important part of how Americans think about the founding of their country. But what happened four...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Skip Barber Racing School to Relocate Headquarters in Virginia and Establish Performance Driving School
Automotive education and entertainment company to invest $8.9 million, create 24 jobs in Halifax County. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Skip Barber Racing School, the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County. VIR will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility within the Motorsport Technology Park to lease to Skip Barber Racing School for the operation. Virginia successfully competed with California and Texas for the project, which will create 24 new jobs.
Virginia lawmaker wants 16-year-olds to be able to vote in local elections
16-year-olds could soon vote in local elections in Virginia if a newly proposed constitutional amendment is approved.
Sens. Tim Kaine, Mark Warner issue statements about 3 Norfolk sailors who died from apparent suicide
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine spoke out Monday night about the deaths of three Norfolk-based Navy sailors. Warner and Kaine said they are “heartbroken” and “mourning” the deaths, which Warner said were by suicide. These deaths follow six suspected suicides...
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations
Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
NBC 29 News
Del. Hudson announces run for Virginia’s 11th District Senate seat
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson is running for a Virginia Senate seat in the next election. Hudson says redistricting played a role in her decision to leave the Virginia House of Delegates and to run for the newly drawn 11th District seat in the Senate.
Comments / 0