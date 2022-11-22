ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

*Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision in Laurel Area

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Horsey Church Road in the area of Chandler Road. As a result, the roadway will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional details will be released once they become available.

For updated road closure information and traffic conditions, log on to:

Travel Advisories – Delaware Department of Transportation (deldot.gov)

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 112222 0807

-End-

